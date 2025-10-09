A New Avatar for a Classic Taste: Real Nectar Unveils Fresh, Contemporary Packaging across Entire Range

Real juice, India’s leading packaged fruit juice & beverage company from the house of Dabur, announced the launch of its new refreshed packaging across its flagship Real nectar Range. Simultaneously, the brand has rolled out a new, marketing campaign featuring its popular brand ambassador, actor Sidharth Malhotra to share this new look with the consumer.

The updated packaging boasts a modern and appealing design that highlights the natural goodness and rich fruit content of the nectar range. The move is part of the brand’s strategy to connect with a wider consumer base and reinforce its premium positioning in the market.

“This is an exciting time for Real Nectar as we revitalize our entire product line with a fresh, contemporary look,” said Ms. Monisha Prasher, GM Marketing- Foods, Dabur India Ltd “The new packaging is more vibrant and better communicates the superior quality and deliciousness that consumers have come to expect from us. Coupled with our new campaign featuring Sidharth Malhotra, we are confident this will drive significant consumer engagement and growth. Sidharth’s widespread appeal and energetic personality perfectly align with the core values of Real Nectar.”

The new marketing campaign aims to highlight the taste, nutrition, and everyday refreshment offered by the Real Nectar range. Sidharth Malhotra features prominently in the campaign, showcasing the product as a perfect choice for a healthy and active lifestyle.

The refreshed Real Nectar range, with its new packaging, is now available at all major retail outlets and e-commerce platforms nationwide.

