Following the tremendous response to the first poster of Border 2 featuring Sunny Deol, the makers T-Series and JP Films, have now unveiled the much-awaited first look of Varun Dhawan, introducing a new generation of courage to India’s biggest patriotic film.

The poster showcases Varun Dhawan in a hard-hitting and intense portrayal of an Indian soldier on the battlefield; captured in an action-charged frame with a gun in hand, embodying the courage and spirit of the nation’s heroes. Clad in his army uniform with a fierce look, Varun’s poster reflects the strength and emotion of Border 2, presenting the actor in a never-seen-before avatar.

This new reveal adds another stirring chapter to the emotional journey, carrying forward a legacy of courage, brotherhood, and sacrifice that defined a generation and is now set to inspire the next. With Varun Dhawan’s impactful first look, Border 2 sets the stage for what promises to be one of the most anticipated cinematic experiences of 2026.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa with production by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta. The film is set to release on 23rd January 2026, perfectly timed for the Republic Day weekend.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice. Gear up for this monumental saga of patriotism and courage, as Border 2 storms into cinemas on January 23rd 2026.

