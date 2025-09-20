This Durga Pujo, Starbucks India invites consumers across Kolkata​, to celebrate the festivities with its first-ever Pujo-inspired menu. “Aamar Pujo, Aamar Starbucks” is a specially curated experience that introduces indulgent food and handcrafted beverages, bringing together Eastern India’s culinary flavours and the Starbucks signature coffee expertise with a twist.



Rooted in culinary heritage, the menu reimagines familiar flavors, with offerings like:

Chingri Turnover : A golden-brown pastry turnover filled with spiced prawn (chingri) stuffing and topped with black sesame seeds, combining coastal flavors with buttery richness

And for those with a sweet tooth, can try the traditional mithai with a contemporary flair:

Mihidana Brulee : A fusion of Bengali mihidana and brulee, made with thickened milk and finished with a caramelized sugar top, saffron strands, and pistachio for an elegant touch

To complement the spread, Starbucks has also crafted two special beverages:

Chocolate Foam Cold Brew : Starbucks signature cold brew, slow-steeped for 48 hours, topped with silky chocolate cream cold foam and finished with a dusting of cocoa powder

Mitali Maheshwari, Head of Product and Marketing, TATA Starbucks, said:“Pujo is a time of joy when everyone comes together to make the festivities their own – outings with friends, catching up, and sharing every big or small moment. With ‘Aamar Pujo, Aamar Starbucks’, we want to celebrate these moments of joy and make Starbucks intrinsic to every celebration. During the festive season, our stores become your ‘third place’ – a warm, welcoming space where people gather, connect and create memories. With the ambience we have created, the special menu, festive drinks, we want to make sure that everything naturally fits into your Pujo story, to create memorable Pujo moments.”



To add to the celebrations, customers can avail 50% off on the second food item, making it easier to share the joy of Pujo together. The limited-time menu will be available from 17th September across select stores for dine in as well as delivery.