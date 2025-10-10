Aashirvaad Atta, India’s No.1 packaged atta brand, ushered in the festivities of Durga Puja with the launch of its special video song “Matri Shakti Bondona – A Tribute to Mother’s many forms and Energy.” Sung by the National Award-winning singer Iman Chakraborty, the video is a soulful ode to the indomitable spirit of mothers, drawing a powerful parallel between Maa Durga’s divine energy and the everyday strength of women who nurture, protect, and inspire.

Song link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlBK4DoZG9E

The video for “Matri Shakti Bondona – A Tribute to Mother’s Energy” is a heartfelt visual journey that blends the everyday strength of mothers with the spiritual essence of Durga Puja. Through Iman Chakraborty’s soulful rendition, the film moves from tender moments of care in daily life to vibrant festive imagery of dhaak, shankha, and Pujo celebrations. With its seamless blend of tradition and modern storytelling, the video is an ode to every Maa and a collective tribute to the power of Maa Durga herself.

Alongside the video launch, Aashirvaad has introduced a first-of-its-kind digital experience that enables individuals to craft personalized musical tributes for their mothers. Through a specially created digital journey, users can enter their mother’s name, recall cherished memories through pictures with their mothers, and highlight her most admired qualities. These personalized inputs are then seamlessly blended with soulful music to generate a customised video and song sung by Iman Chakroborty – a timeless gift for their “Maa”

On the launch of the song and campaign, Mr. Anuj Rustagi, BU Chief Executive- Staples, ITC Ltd. said, “Aashirvaad has been a trusted companion to every Bengali mother to help nourish her family. Durga Puja is the heartbeat of Bengal, and Aashirvaad has always been an integral part of the celebrations through the food and traditions that bring families together. With Matri Shakti Bondona, this year Aashirvaad creates a tribute that combines music, tradition, and technology to honour every mother as Maa Durga herself. Music has the power to connect emotions, and through this initiative, sons and daughters can offer their mothers a tribute that is deeply personal and timeless. This campaign is our way of making the festivities even more personal and heartfelt for families.”

This Durga Puja, Aashirvaad invites you to offer your heartfelt tribute for your Maa with Matri Shakti Bondona. The same celebration will be amplified across West Bengal in 13 diverse pandals in the towns of Kolkata, Howrah, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda, Bahrampur, Kharagpur, Purulia, Burdwan, Balurghat and Siliguri. To create the song, visit the link https://aashirvaaddurgapujo.com.