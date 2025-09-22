Founded in 2016 by Mr. Anirban Das and Mr. Sougata Dey, AccuHealth has built its legacy on

accuracy, accessibility, and trust.

Anirban Das, Chairman (Founder) is a passionate Entrepreneur & technocrat with 25+ years in

technology, innovation and healthcare, blending engineering and business expertise from NJIT and

Columbia Business School.

Sougata Dey Director (Founder) has 25 years of experience in finance and healthcare industry.

The organization was created to bridge the gap between advanced medical diagnostics and

affordable healthcare, ensuring reliable services reach communities at every level.

Vision & Mission

AccuHealth’s vision is to be India’s most trusted healthcare partner by combining clinical excellence

with innovation. Its mission is focused on:

Technology Enablement:

Delivering accurate and affordable AI powered diagnostic services.

Doorstep Service :

Expanding patient access through rapid network growth.

Patient-First:

Building a patient-first culture rooted in transparency and compassion.

Bhowanipur

AccuHealth Diagnostics proudly announces the opening of its newest diagnostic center in

Bhowanipur, located in the heart of Kolkata. The new facility strengthens AccuHealth’s growing

network and will offer a comprehensive suite of diagnostic services, including advanced pathology

and radiology, designed to bring high-quality, accessible healthcare closer to the community.

Somenath Chatterjee, Founder and CEO of PKS Capital Advisory LLP, is a veteran in banking and

healthcare ventures, ex-ICICI & Yes Bank leader, with 25+ years in investment banking, capital raising,

and healthcare strategy. He has been closely working with the AccuHealth leadership team and is

playing a pivotal role in guiding the company’s network expansion. His expertise and strategic

counsel have been instrumental in enabling AccuHealth to pursue its growth vision and extend its

footprint across Kolkata.

Clinical Leadership

AccuHealth is proud to be associated with some of the region’s most eminent doctors, who lend their

expertise to ensure the highest standards of care. These include Dr. Sanjay Tantia, Dr. Sunil Kumar,

Dr. Kumardeep Banerjee, Dr. Rajib Guha, Dr. Dibyendu Saha, Dr. Sourav Saraogi, Dr. Mrinalendu Das,

and Dr. Debasree Gangopadhyay.Their leadership and experience reinforce AccuHealth’s mission to

deliver world-class, technology-driven healthcare.

Looking Ahead

With five new centers launching this year, starting with Bhowanipur, AccuHealth is rapidly expanding

its reach while deepening its investment in AI-enabled diagnostics, digital healthcare, and lifestyle

management solutions. By combining medical excellence, digital innovation, and community-driven

care, AccuHealth is setting new benchmarks in diagnostic healthcare in India.

Redefining Healthcare Delivery

| Anirban Das

Chairman AccuHealth |

Founder Speak

AccuHealth is proud to announce that its new Bhowanipur Centre will be the first location to pilot AI-

enabled diagnostic services.

Our journey began in 2015 at Baruipur, followed by the establishment of centres at Kasba, Barasat,

Narendrapur, and Santoshpur.

Currently, our network includes six centres with the recent addition of Bhawanipur, and we aim to

further expand across Greater Kolkata and beyond. At affordable expenses, with uncompromised

core diagnostic costs remaining constant across pincodes.

Prioritizing patient care, we have gained the trust of more than 1 lakh+ patients by providing expert

staff, doorstep sample collection, and fast, precise reporting. Our primary goal is to earn trust

through precise and accurate service. We aim to move ahead with a motivated team and

unwavering enthusiasm.

This pioneering initiative reflects AccuHealth’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology into

everyday patient care.

By embedding artificial intelligence into diagnostic workflows, the centre will enhance accuracy,

speed, and personalization of health insights, while empowering clinicians with advanced decision-

support tools. The Bhawanipur Centre thus marks a milestone in AccuHealth’s journey to redefine

healthcare delivery, setting the stage for future expansion of AI-driven solutions across its network.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Guest, Dr. Kunal Sarkar congratulated Anirban Das, Founder &

Chairman of AccuHealth, and Mr. Somenath Chatterjee, strategic investor, for their vision and

dedication in shaping a project of such scale. Dr. Sarkar emphasized that healthcare has now

advanced beyond routine tests like lipid profiles and sugar levels. With the integration of artificial

intelligence in preventive medicine, risk factors can be better identified, prognostication improved,

and personalized medical advice delivered.

He further observed that doctors in India face immense challenges in patient diagnosis, and AI-

enabled insights can significantly enhance the management of metabolic syndromes such as

diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and obesity. Citing an example, he explained how genetic mutations often

make standard treatments ineffective, whereas data-driven diagnostics can tailor therapies to

achieve far better outcomes. On a lighter note, he concluded optimistically, noting that even ECG and

echocardiography may soon predict chronological age, heralding a future of predictive, intelligent,

and patient-centric care.

Mr. Debasis Sen, who graced the event as Guest of Honour, shared his delight at being part of this

milestone launch. He remarked that in today’s era of “Google Doctors,” it is essential for diagnostic

professionals to build Large Health Models (LHMs)—akin to Large Language Models (LLMs) that

drive AI—by leveraging a patient’s comprehensive medical history. He highlighted Delphi 2M,

predicting that AI-led prognosis will transform patient care over the next decade. Mr. Sen stressed

that technology has opened unprecedented opportunities for enhancing human longevity and urged

India to accelerate its progress in this field, applauding AccuHealth’s foresight and investment in the

right direction.

Outlining the company’s growth roadmap, Mr. Somenath Chatterjee announced that AccuHealth will

expand its geographical presence in Bengal through a hub-and-spoke distribution model, anchored

on the pillars of technology, affordability, patient-first safety, and quality care. Expansion will be both

organic and inorganic—sometimes in collaboration with local partners and sometimes

independently. Importantly, he reaffirmed that core diagnostic service costs will remain uniform

across all locations.

Mr. Chatterjee also introduced Curetek, the strategic investment entity launched in March 2025 with

Mr. Anirban Das, focusing exclusively on technology-driven healthcare innovations. While Mr. Das,

based in New York, spearheads the technology axis, Mr. Chatterjee leads strategic funding. He

emphasized that their roadmap includes venture capital-backed growth plans and expressed

gratitude for the guidance of industry veterans like Dr. Sarkar and Mr. Sen in shaping AccuHealth’s

future.