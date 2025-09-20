In a strategic initiative to boost tourism exchange and deepen ties

with one of its most vital source markets, the Ajman Department of Tourism

Development (ADTD) successfully organised a series of impactful networking events

across Delhi, Pune, and Kolkata. These high-profile events served as a dynamic

platform to highlight Ajman’s stature as a premier travel destination while fostering

deeper cooperation with India’s travel and trade ecosystem.

The roadshows, held in three key metropolitan cities on 15, 17 and 19 September

2025, witnessed the enthusiastic participation of leading travel agents, tour

operators, media professionals, and key industry stakeholders. The delegation, led

by The delegation, led by H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, the Director General

of ADTD, Mr Abdulaziz AlMahri, Director of Legal Affairs Office, Mr Abdalla

Gohar, Project Management and Development Advisor as well as Mr Amr Aly

Morsy, Tourism Development and Marketing Expert at ADTD showcased

Ajman’s unique tourism offerings—from its pristine beaches and cultural landmarks

to its luxurious hospitality infrastructure and growing appeal as a family-friendly, safe,

and affordable destination.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi stated: “Over the years, India has remained one

of Ajman’s top source markets, with Indian arrivals playing a significant role in our

tourism growth. Moreover, Indian travellers visit Ajman to experience its warm

hospitality, peaceful beaches, and rich cultural heritage, supported by easy access

from the UAE’s major entry points. These roadshows gave us a chance to

strengthen our relations with Indian travel partners, hear their insights firsthand, and

showcase how Ajman is evolving to meet the needs of today’s travellers. We look

forward to welcoming even more Indian visitors, ensuring they experience the very

best our Emirate has to offer.”

Ms Neeti Sharma, Director of Intrepid Marketing and Communications, added:

“We are truly delighted to bring Ajman closer to the Indian travellers through these

engaging roadshows. It was an absolute honour to have H.E. Mahmood Khaleel

Alhashmi join us in person and reaffirm Ajman’s strong commitment to the Indian

market. Ajman offers a unique blend of luxury, nature, and cultural authenticity — all

within easy reach of the UAE’s major airports. Whether it’s a serene honeymoon, a

relaxed family holiday, or even a grand Indian wedding, Ajman has the charm,

capacity, and hospitality to make every occasion unforgettable. It’s a destination that

truly

lets

travellers unwind at their own pace, while experiencing the warmth and spirit of

Emirati culture.”

The roadshows featured engaging presentations, destination videos, and B2B

interactions, enabling Indian travel partners to better understand Ajman’s diverse

tourist offerings. The events also offered opportunities for direct collaboration,

customised travel planning, and future partnerships that align with both leisure and

MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) travel segments.