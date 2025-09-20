Ajman Department of Tourism Development successfullyconcludes high-impact networking event across threemajor Indian cities: Delhi, Pune, and Kolkata
In a strategic initiative to boost tourism exchange and deepen ties
with one of its most vital source markets, the Ajman Department of Tourism
Development (ADTD) successfully organised a series of impactful networking events
across Delhi, Pune, and Kolkata. These high-profile events served as a dynamic
platform to highlight Ajman’s stature as a premier travel destination while fostering
deeper cooperation with India’s travel and trade ecosystem.
The roadshows, held in three key metropolitan cities on 15, 17 and 19 September
2025, witnessed the enthusiastic participation of leading travel agents, tour
operators, media professionals, and key industry stakeholders. The delegation, led
by The delegation, led by H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, the Director General
of ADTD, Mr Abdulaziz AlMahri, Director of Legal Affairs Office, Mr Abdalla
Gohar, Project Management and Development Advisor as well as Mr Amr Aly
Morsy, Tourism Development and Marketing Expert at ADTD showcased
Ajman’s unique tourism offerings—from its pristine beaches and cultural landmarks
to its luxurious hospitality infrastructure and growing appeal as a family-friendly, safe,
and affordable destination.
H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi stated: “Over the years, India has remained one
of Ajman’s top source markets, with Indian arrivals playing a significant role in our
tourism growth. Moreover, Indian travellers visit Ajman to experience its warm
hospitality, peaceful beaches, and rich cultural heritage, supported by easy access
from the UAE’s major entry points. These roadshows gave us a chance to
strengthen our relations with Indian travel partners, hear their insights firsthand, and
showcase how Ajman is evolving to meet the needs of today’s travellers. We look
forward to welcoming even more Indian visitors, ensuring they experience the very
best our Emirate has to offer.”
Ms Neeti Sharma, Director of Intrepid Marketing and Communications, added:
“We are truly delighted to bring Ajman closer to the Indian travellers through these
engaging roadshows. It was an absolute honour to have H.E. Mahmood Khaleel
Alhashmi join us in person and reaffirm Ajman’s strong commitment to the Indian
market. Ajman offers a unique blend of luxury, nature, and cultural authenticity — all
within easy reach of the UAE’s major airports. Whether it’s a serene honeymoon, a
relaxed family holiday, or even a grand Indian wedding, Ajman has the charm,
capacity, and hospitality to make every occasion unforgettable. It’s a destination that
truly
lets
travellers unwind at their own pace, while experiencing the warmth and spirit of
Emirati culture.”
The roadshows featured engaging presentations, destination videos, and B2B
interactions, enabling Indian travel partners to better understand Ajman’s diverse
tourist offerings. The events also offered opportunities for direct collaboration,
customised travel planning, and future partnerships that align with both leisure and
MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) travel segments.