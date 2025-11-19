Apollo Cancer Centres Launches ‘Save My Stomach’— an Early Detection Program to Raise Awareness on the Silent Threat of Stomach Cancer

Apollo Cancer Centres (ACCs), India’s leading cancer care institution, today, launched ‘Save My Stomach’ (SMS), an early detection program for stomach cancer. The initiative aims to drive nationwide awareness on timely screening and accurate diagnosis, ultimately improving survival outcomes. Often referred to as a “silent killer,” stomach cancer typically shows noticeable symptoms only in its advanced stages, underscoring the critical need for early intervention.

According to GLOBOCAN 2020, carcinoma of the stomach is the fifth most common cancer worldwide, while India was recorded as the sixth in terms of stomach cancer incidence (4.5%). Basis a study, stomach cancer incidence in Eastern India, a majority of people were 70% males, with a 2.3:1 male to female ratio in Mizoram, and a 3.3:1 ratio in Kashmir. These patterns underscore the urgent need for targeted awareness and early screening, especially among high-risk male populations in these regions.

The SMS—an early detection program—aims to identify high-risk individuals, particularly men over 60, people with chronic gastritis, Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection, obesity, smoking habits, pernicious anaemia, or diets high in salted/pickled foods, and offer structured screening, including diagnostic endoscopy and biopsy. Through this initiative, ACCs aims to shift stomach cancer diagnosis from late to early stages, enabling curative treatments and better patient outcomes.

Adding to the urgency, Dr Supratim Bhattacharyya, Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Cancer Centre, Kolkata, noted, “Symptoms like persistent heartburn, indigestion, or unexplained bloating should never be ignored, especially in individuals with long-term gastritis, H. pylori infection, or a family history of stomach cancer. These are often the earliest warning signs we overlook. Through Apollo Cancer Centres’ ‘Save My Stomach’ campaign, we aim to encourage people to seek timely screening. A simple endoscopy can detect stomach cancer at a curable stage, when survival rates are significantly higher.”

Dr. Sanjiban Patra, Onco Histopathology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Kolkata, said, “In stomach cancer, the turning point truly begins with accurate tissue diagnosis. Even subtle abnormalities in biopsy samples can signal early disease long before symptoms appear. Through the ‘Save My Stomach’ an early detection program, we are strengthening the link between screening and precise histopathology, ensuring every biopsy is evaluated with advanced techniques. Early and accurate diagnosis not only guides the right treatment but can completely change a patient’s outcome.”

Highlighting clinical impact, Dr Rajat Khandelwel, Gastroenterologist, Apollo Cancer Centre, Kolkata, said, “Early detection truly changes the trajectory of stomach cancer care, from limited treatment choices to life-saving outcomes. In my practice, I often see patients coming in at late stages when the disease has already spread and surgery or cure becomes difficult. But when detected early through a simple endoscopic screening, many can be completely treated, often without chemotherapy. Early screening not only saves lives but also preserves quality of life and reduces treatment complexity.”

Speaking about the program launch, Dr Surinder Singh Bhatia, Director Medical Services, Apollo Cancer Centre, Kolkata, said, “With ‘Save My Stomach’, Apollo Cancer Centres reinforces its leadership in cancer prevention and early intervention. Stomach cancer often disguises itself as common digestive discomfort, leading many to overlook the early warning signs. Our goal is to ensure that people recognise these symptoms and have timely access to screening before the disease advances. At ACC, we have always believed in continuously educating communities about early detection because awareness, timely diagnosis, and preventive care are the foundations of a healthier, cancer-free life.”

The benefits of SMS—an early detection program—are early detection and minimal intervention, which will significantly improve the quality of life and reduce financial burden. It may avoid the need for systemic chemotherapy or major surgeries.

The launch of Save My Stomach further reinforces ACCs’ commitment to improved public health outcomes, prevention-led cancer control, and nationwide awareness on early diagnosis.

