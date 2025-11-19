Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

WhatsApp Image 2025-11-19 at 5.22.12 PM

Kolkata Police Safe Drive Save Life Half Marathon 2026 will now be the Qualifier for the World Masters Athletics Championship

admin November 19, 2025 0
Pic (2)

ITC’s Sunrise’s Swasthya Pradesh Program empowers 1.5 Mn women

admin November 18, 2025 0
Pic

Dabur Chyawanprash and Akshay Kumar Champion the Spirit of Preparedness with New Campaign: ‘Beemaar Ya Taiyyar’

admin November 18, 2025 0

You may have missed

WhatsApp Image 2025-11-19 at 5.22.12 PM

Kolkata Police Safe Drive Save Life Half Marathon 2026 will now be the Qualifier for the World Masters Athletics Championship

admin November 19, 2025 0
Pic_ACCKolkata

Apollo Cancer Centres Launches ‘Save My Stomach’— an Early Detection Program to Raise Awareness on the Silent Threat of Stomach Cancer

admin November 19, 2025 0
MAHE Manipal celebrates International Student&apos;s Day with Grand &apos;Kairos 2025&apos; with 30+ Global Universities

MAHE Manipal celebrates International Student's Day with Grand 'Kairos 2025' with 30+ Global Universities

admin November 18, 2025 0
ACE Edit Takes Off - 300 Bespoke Studios with Retail & Club Experiences near the Airport

ACE Edit Takes Off – 300 Bespoke Studios with Retail & Club Experiences near the Airport

admin November 18, 2025 0