Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, India’s leading specialty coffee brand, has introduced a new all-day menu curated by Chef Auroni Mookerjee, one of the most celebrated names in Kolkata’s culinary scene. Available across Blue Tokai cafés in Kolkata, including Park Street, Ballygunge, Salt Lake City, Jodhpur Park, Bio Wonder Ruby, and more, the menu is designed to pair seamlessly with the brand’s specialty brews while catering to the diverse tastes of the city.

Alongside this launch, the brand is also set to expand its presence in the city with an upcoming 6,000 sq. ft. flagship bakery in Kolkata and plans to open eight more cafés across Kolkata by the end of this financial year.

Launched just ahead of Durga Pujo, the menu arrives as the perfect festive surprise for Kolkata. From wholesome brunch plates to indulgent pastas and hearty dinner options, the expansive line-up reflects the city’s love for food that is both comforting and adventurous. Customers can also look forward to artisanal breads, croissants, bagels, and viennoiserie from Suchali’s Artisan Bakehouse, elevating the food experience even further.

Highlights from the menu include:

· Brunch & Small Plates: Cheesy scrambled eggs with kale and mushrooms on sourdough, Blue Tokai Coffee Pancakes, and a Berries, Bananas & Granola Smoothie Bowl.

· Sandwiches & Flatbreads: Avocado & 4 Cheese Club Sando, Chicken Mortadella & Cheddar Focaccia, and Pepperoni & Pesto Flatbread.

· Pastas & Warm Plates: Handmade Fettuccine with Basil Pesto, Smoked Chicken Ravioli with Thyme Parmesan Velouté, and Wild Mushroom Truffle Fried Rice.

· Desserts & Viennoiserie: Pistachio & Raspberry Croissant, the signature Crookie, and Basque Cheesecake.

Commenting on the launch, Shivam Shahi, Co-founder and COO, Blue Tokai, said, “Coffee is always at the heart of Blue Tokai. With this menu, we wanted to create dishes that not only taste great on their own but also pair beautifully with our brews. Partnering with Suchali’s Artisan Bakehouse allows us to bring the same spirit of craftsmanship to food as we do to coffee. We’re excited to offer Kolkata’s diners a menu that celebrates both.”

Since its entry into Kolkata, Blue Tokai cafés have become gathering spaces for coffee lovers and creative communities. With this new menu, the brand elevates the café experience further, whether it’s a cappuccino with a flaky croissant, a wholesome pasta for dinner, or an evening pizza and cold brew with friends.

The new menu is now available across all the outlets in Kolkata.