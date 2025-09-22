Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd sheds ₹600 Crore debt, emerges profitable to chart new Himalayan horizons

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd (CCHHL), a pioneer in India’s leisure industry, today scripted a monumental turnaround story. The company has successfully erased a daunting debt burden of over ₹600 crores, transforming itself into a completely debt-free and profitable entity as of Q1 FY 2025-26. This financial renaissance marks a powerful new chapter of stability and aggressive growth.

From its inception over 35 years ago, Country Club has been synonymous with creating a “Happy Industry,” masterfully blending holidays, clubbing, fitness, and entertainment into a single, seamless experience for its family of over 2 million members. This journey, however, faced its sternest test during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the hospitality sector grappled with unprecedented challenges, Country Club innovated to keep its community spirit alive, pivoting to virtual wellness, yoga, and fitness sessions, thus reinforcing its core commitment to member well-being even in isolation.

Now, unshackled from debt, the company is charging ahead with ambitious expansion plans. A new franchise-led model is fueling its growth, with strategic alliances already securing premium properties across India. The recent signing of the Valley Vista Resort in the breathtaking landscapes of Gangtok, Sikkim, is a testament to this new direction, bringing members closer to the majesty of the Himalayas. From its current network of 51 properties, Country Club is now set on a path to reach 100 destinations.

Mr. Y Rajeev Reddy, CMD of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd, stated, “Achieving a zero-debt status is not just a balance sheet milestone; it’s the freedom to dream audaciously and execute rapidly. Our entry into Gangtok is a promise—a promise to deliver world-class hospitality in India’s most coveted destinations. This is just the beginning.”

To celebrate this historic turnaround and empower its members to be a part of this new journey, CCHHL has launched the exclusive VIP Gold Membership Card, packed with privileged access and curated experiences.

Beyond bricks and mortar, Country Club’s soul lies in its celebration of togetherness. It stands as a vibrant hub where India’s rich cultural tapestry comes alive through grand festivities for Holi, Diwali, Eid, Christmas, New Year, Navratri, and more, uniting members through joy, music, and shared memories.

With a rock-solid financial foundation, a rapidly expanding portfolio of destinations, and an unwavering focus on holistic living and cultural unity, Country Club is powerfully poised to redefine the future of leisure and hospitality in India.

