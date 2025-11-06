The Cricket Association of Bengal (C.A.B) is proud to announce a grand felicitation ceremony for Indian women’s cricket sensation Richa Ghosh, scheduled to be held on Saturday, 8th November 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Richa Ghosh, a standout performer in India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup campaign, will be honoured with a specially crafted gold-plated bat and ball in recognition of her outstanding achievements and invaluable contribution to Indian cricket which will be signed by Sourav Ganguly and Indian former cricketer, Jhulan Goswami.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Sourav Ganguly, Former Indian Cricketer and Former President of BCCI and current CAB President, said, “Richa Ghosh has shown remarkable talent, composure, and fighting spirit on the world stage. Honouring her with this gold bat and ball is a small token of our recognition for her extraordinary contribution to Indian cricket. She is an inspiration for every young cricketer in Bengal and across the country.

On this occasion, the Cricket Association of Bengal expressed immense pride in Richa’s journey from Siliguri to the world stage, describing her dedication, discipline, and fearless approach as truly inspiring. The association hopes that this recognition will motivate many more young girls to take up the sport and pursue their dreams with the same determination.

The C.A.B reiterated its continued commitment to recognising excellence in cricket and nurturing exceptional talent in the years to come.

