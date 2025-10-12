Dabur Amla Celebrates Karva Chauth with a Modern Twist — A Playful Tale of Love, Strength, and Shared Traditions

Dabur Amla Hair Oil, India’s largest hair oil brand from the House of Dabur, unveils a refreshing take on Karva Chauth — a day traditionally symbolizing love, devotion, and togetherness. The brand’s new digital film captures a light-hearted yet meaningful conversation between a young couple, Dev and Maggi, caught in a playful debate over whether to keep the Karva Chauth fast. What unfolds is a witty and relatable exchange that reflects how today’s couples balance age-old traditions with personal choice and mutual respect.

The film ends on a warm note, as Maggi reaches for her Dabur Amla bottle — reminding viewers that just as Dabur Amla strengthens hair from within, true relationships too are rooted in strength, care, and understanding.

Speaking about the campaign, Ankur Kumar, Head of Marketing – Hair Care, Dabur India Ltd, said, “Dabur Amla has always stood for strength — inner and outer. Through this campaign, we wanted to celebrate the evolving essence of Karva Chauth, where love is expressed not through compulsion, but through companionship. It’s a light-hearted reflection of modern relationships — strong, equal, and rooted in care.”

“This campaign beautifully captures today’s relationship dynamic — where no matter what I do, my partner has got my back. It’s a simple yet powerful thought that mirrors the strength and equality modern couples share. And with digital platforms acting as a catalyst, stories like these are finding their way into millions of hearts — sparking conversations around love, choice, and togetherness in the most relatable way.” Ms. Jasleen Kohli, DGM – Marketing, Dabur India Ltd, said.

The film is now live across Dabur Amla’s digital and social media platforms, celebrating the bond that only grows stronger — with Mazbooti, Pyaar, aur Thodi Si Masti!