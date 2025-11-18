Dabur, India’s most trusted natural health care company, announced the launch of its new, high-impact campaign for Dabur Chyawanprash, titled ‘Beemaar Ya Taiyyar’ (Sick or Ready). The campaign, featuring brand ambassador and fitness icon Akshay Kumar, conceptualised and executed by McCann Worldgroup India, emphasizes the critical importance of being perpetually prepared, especially in the face of fluctuating seasonal changes and environmental challenges.

The new communication highlights a critical observation: a lack of preparedness can lead to falling sick, interrupting one’s flow and ambition. It strategically positions Dabur Chyawanprash—powered by 40+ Ayurvedic herbs, not just as a remedy, but as a daily ritual for building inner strength and proactive immunity. The campaign seeks to shift the consumer focus from a reactive approach (treating illness) to a proactive one (preventing it).

Sriram Padmanabhan, Director Healthcare, Dabur India Ltd said launching the campaign said: “The fundamental truth we are addressing is that in today’s demanding world, being fully ‘Taiyyar’ (Ready) is the only way to win. You simply cannot afford an unplanned break due to illness. We believe immunity is the ultimate engine of readiness. With ‘Beemaar Ya Taiyyar’,’ we are challenging consumers to move beyond thinking of health as merely fixing a problem when it appears. We are urging them to adopt a proactive, daily ritual with Dabur Chyawanprash to build a reliable defence—ensuring they stay on track for their goals, irrespective of external changes. Akshay Kumar, known for his rigorous discipline and unwavering commitment to health and fitness, brings authenticity to the campaign. The ad film shows him seamlessly navigating varied weather conditions and challenging situations, underscoring the idea that his constant state of readiness allows him to overcome hurdles without missing a beat.”

Akshay Kumar said, “I have always believed that prevention is better than cure. My routine, especially during weather transitions, involves steps to ensure my body is ‘Taiyyar’. Dabur Chyawanprash is a product I personally trust for maintaining that inner preparedness. The ‘Beemaar Ya Taiyyar’ theme is powerful because it challenges people to prioritize proactive health, so they are always ready to face life’s challenges.”

The ‘Beemaar Ya Taiyyar’ campaign will be rolled out across major television networks, digital and social media platforms, print publications, and extensive out-of-home (OOH) placements. It aims to encourage every Indian household to make Dabur Chyawanprash an essential part of their daily immunity-building regime, ensuring they are ‘Taiyyar’ for anything.