Dabur Organizes 153 Free Health Camps to Celebrate National Ayurveda Day

In a remarkable display of its commitment to holistic wellness, Dabur India Ltd., a leader in science-based Ayurveda, successfully organized 153 free health camps across India to celebrate National Ayurveda Day. This nationwide initiative was a part of Dabur’s ongoing efforts to promote the benefits of Ayurveda and align with the Ministry of AYUSH’s celebration of the fixed date for Ayurveda Day, as recently notified by the Government of India.

The initiative, held in collaboration with local Ayurvedic doctors and institutions, provided free consultations and health check-ups to thousands of people. The camps aimed to raise public awareness about the benefits of integrating Ayurvedic principles into their daily routines for the management of lifestyle diseases and the achievement of overall wellness.

Mr. Ajay Singh Parihar, VP-Marketing, Healthcare OTC & Ayurveda, Dabur India Ltd., stated, “Ayurveda is not merely a healthcare system; it is a way of life that emphasizes harmony between the mind, body, and nature. We are proud to have joined the nationwide celebration of National Ayurveda Day. Through these 153 free health camps, we were able to make the goodness of Ayurveda accessible to people from all walks of life, encouraging them to adopt this ancient science for a healthier and more balanced life.”

Qualified Ayurvedic physicians at the camps offered personalized advice on diet, lifestyle, and herbal remedies. In addition, participants received free samples of select Dabur products.

Dabur has a long history of promoting Ayurveda through various initiatives, including health camps, educational programs, and research. The company remains dedicated to leveraging the power of Ayurveda to contribute significantly to a healthier India.