As the festival of lights approaches, India’s leading juice and nectar brand, Real Fruit Juices & Beverages, from the house of Dabur India Ltd, announced the launch of a wide range of Real Greetings Diwali Gift Packs. The special gift packs of Réal are budget friendly and are priced between Rs. 93 and Rs. 506, to share the goodness of fruits along with ‘Healthy Festive Wishes’ a testimonial to the brand’s commitment to health and happiness.

“Diwali is the biggest festive season of the year when families and friends come together to celebrate. The most cherished tradition during Diwali is the exchange of gifts. To offer consumers a healthy option for exchanging festival greetings, we have launched an exclusive range of festival gift packs of Réal fruit beverages on Diwali which includes 19 specially designed Réal Greetings Diwali Gift Packs. Packed with real fruit goodness, Real Greetings Gift Packs offers a range of products giving the best combination of taste and nutrition. With our wide variety of Real Greetings gift packs, we are offering consumers a means to gift wishes of good health this festive season to their loved ones. We are confident that the consumers will love these gift packs and exchange them to celebrate Healthy happy Diwali.” Mr. Mayank Kumar, Vice President Marketing, Dabur India Ltd said

Real Diwali Greetings Gift Packs include Book Pack priced at Rs. 417, Box Pack @ 107, Bucket Pack @ 506, Handle Pack @ 131, Jute Bag 3L @ 403, PVC 3L @ 392, PVC Bag 2L @ 248, Real Koolers Gift Pack @ 93, Real Mini Pack @ 93, Vitamin Boost Pack 3L @ 467, Premium Pack 2L @ 375, Family Pack @314, Coconut water Pack @ 375, Rocket Pack @ 279, Bread Box @ 262, and Hexagon Pack is priced at Rs. 389.

“We are happy to expand our Real gifting options with a range of new packs this Diwali. Right from traditional sweets to contemporary delicacies, there are plenty of options available for gifting but only Real Greetings offers both taste, nutrition and fruit goodness so that the gift is transformed to wishes of health and happiness. Real has provided fruit nutrition to millions of consumers for over two decades. With Real Greetings Diwali Gift Packs, comes the guarantee of best quality fruits, to ensure refreshing taste and fruit goodness, making your Diwali a happy and healthy celebration.” Ms. Monisha Prasher, G.M. Marketing – Foods, Dabur India Ltd said.

