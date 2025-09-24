Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), one of India’s leading cement manufacturers, honoured 431 senior contractors across the Eastern region through its flagship initiative ‘Aap Hain Sachche Viswakarma’. This annual program pays tribute to the master craftsmen for their decades-long contribution to building homes, communities, and mentoring the next generation of construction professionals.

At a special ceremony held at the company’s Bengal Cement Works (BCW) plant in Midnapore, 25 veteran contractors were felicitated for their decades of service and dedication. Each honouree received a shawl, a memento, a wall clock, and a specially curated photo album chronicling their remarkable journey of building homes and nurturing communities. The event was attended by senior leadership from Dalmia Cement, including Mr. Pankaj Gupta, Unit Head, Midnapore, Mr. Indradip Roy, Zonal Sales Head, DCBL and Mr. Partha Pratim Mukherjee, State Sales Head, DCBL alongside dealers, families of the contractors and members of the broader construction fraternity.

Similar events were held across the state, where a total of 125 experienced contractors were recognised this year in West Bengal.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Pankaj Gupta, Unit Head, Bengal Cement Works, said, “At Dalmia Bharat, we deeply value the expertise and dedication of our senior contractors who have, for decades, been the torchbearers of quality construction. Their craftsmanship has turned aspirations into lasting realities, while their mentorship has shaped a new generation of skilled professionals. Through the ‘Aap Hain Sachche Viswakarma’ initiative, we honour not only their contributions to building homes and communities but also their role as teachers and leaders in the trade. We are committed to continuing this tradition each year, celebrating their legacy and strengthening the bonds that unite the construction fraternity.”

Launched in 2020, ‘Aap Hain Sachche Viswakarma’ has grown into a flagship initiative across Dalmia Cements Eastern region operations, spanning Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengaland Bihar. Over the past five years, it has recognised more than 2,000 veteran contractors, providing them with a platform to share their stories, inspire younger professionals, and pass down generations of knowledge and best practices. This initiative reflects Dalmia Cement’s commitment to building not just strong structures, but also strong communities that power India’s construction landscape.

About Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited (BSE Code: 542216|NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT and listed in MSE), is a leading player in the cement manufacturing segment and has been in existence since 1939. Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited prides itself on having one of the lowest carbon footprints in the cement world globally. It is the first cement company to commit to RE100, EP100 & EV100 (first triple joiner) – showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 49.5 MnT, Dalmia Cement is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing group in India by installed capacity. Spread across ten states and fifteen manufacturing units, the company is a category leader in super-specialist cement used for oil well, railway sleepers and airstrips and is the country’s largest producer of Portland Slag Cement (PSC). Visit us at http://www.dalmiacement.com.

Media Contact: corpcomm@dalmiabharat.com