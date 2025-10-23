Dr. Sukanya Dutta, Assistant Professor of Agronomy, Faculty of Agriculture, JIS University, has been conferred the “Young Women Scientist Award 2025” in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the field of Agronomy. The award was presented at the 2nd International Conference on Frontiers in Science & Technology for Agricultural Transformation (FSTAT 2025), jointly organized by the ICAR – National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) and the Agriculture Entrepreneurship Environment & Technical Development Society, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Post navigation