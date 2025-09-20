ECOLOO offers sustainable sanitation for a water-stressed World

With nearly two billion people lacking access to clean water, ECOLOO is revolutionizing sanitation with its patented waterless toilet technology that conserves water, requires no sewage system, and produces organic fertilizer.

“Our system saves up to 95% of the water typically used by traditional toilets, with the remaining 5% allocated for hygiene and cleaning. These bio-toilets are already in use across 25+ countries, including India, the Middle East, Chile and Africa,” said Imad Agi, Co-Founder of ECOLOO.

ECOLOO’s toilets use a natural aerobic bacteria culture to transform human waste into nutrient-rich liquid fertilizer, eliminating pathogens and preventing wastewater contamination. The byproduct which is safe, organic and odourless can then be used for agriculture, landscaping and community gardens.

Aligned with India’s Swachh Bharat Mission, ECOLOO and its partner BOOTES are introducing SAFE (Sustainable Affordable Flexible Ecological) Toilets, which operate without water or electricity and require minimal maintenance. “By producing fertilizer, the model not only supports food security but also generates income opportunities for communities,” Agi added.

Sanitation-related illnesses remain a pressing challenge, with nearly 10,000 people dying daily due to diseases from water contaminated by toilet waste. ECOLOO aims to address these issues in underserved regions through partnerships with governments, NGOs and CSR initiatives.

As countries move towards net-zero infrastructure, ECOLOO’s “Recover, Reuse, Recycle” approach provides a practical and sustainable solution for water conservation, sanitation and agricultural growth.

