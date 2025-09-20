Emami Healthy & Tasty Celebrates Durga Puja With A Unique Idol Of Maa Durga Crafted From Atta

This Durga Puja, Emami Healthy & Tasty blends devotion with nourishment in a truly unique celebration: by creating an idol of Maa Durga sculpted from Emami Healthy & Tasty Fresh Chakki Atta. Made from 100% pure wheat and traditionally stone-ground, the atta embodies the brand’s core values of purity, nutrition, and softness – symbolizing tradition, togetherness, and wholesome living.

The 15-day long initiative will witness participation from celebrated personalities who will join in shaping the idol, making it a true celebration of community and culture. The initiative which began today, 17th September, 2025 with Atta being applied on the Maa Durga Idol by popular actor Ms Priyanka Sarkar will culminate on Dashami, 2nd October with Sindur Khela. In a symbolic gesture of renewal, seeds embedded in the idol will be planted, marking new beginnings and extending the divine blessings of the Goddess.

“Durga Puja is a time of faith, celebration and shared moments with loved ones. Through our unique Atta Durga initiative, we wanted to create a symbol that represents nourishment, purity and tradition; the very qualities that Emami Healthy & Tasty Fresh Chakki Atta stands for. Just as our atta brings families together over soft, wholesome rotis, this idol celebrates unity, care, and the timeless spirit of Durga Puja.” said Mr Vibhash Agarwal, Director, Emami Group.

Emami Agrotech Ltd, the Rs 20,000 crore edible oil, food and bio-diesel arm of the Rs 30,000 crore Emami Group, has recently entered India’s expansive branded staples market, with the launch of Emami Healthy & Tasty Fresh Chakki Atta, Maida and Suji. is Made from the finest wheat grains and traditionally stone-ground to retain its natural goodness, Emami Healthy & Tasty Fresh Chakki Atta is rich in protein, fibre and vitamins, ensuring nutritious meals with soft, fluffy rotis, and reflecting the brand’s commitment to quality and “food happiness”- turning every meal into a celebration of life and relationships.