Fem Challenges Stereotypes This Karwa Chauth with Rapper Agsy – A Celebration of Love, Freedom, and Choice

Fem, India’s leading fairness brand from the House of Dabur, unveils a bold new campaign that redefines what it means to celebrate love and femininity in today’s world. Featuring renowned Hustle fame rapper Agsy, the film takes a fresh, unapologetic look at Karwa Chauth traditions – where devotion meets individuality and rituals evolve with the times.

Through powerful lyrics and confident energy, Agsy embodies the voice of the modern woman – one who embraces rituals on her own terms, without letting them define her. The campaign is an ode to feminism – women owning their choices, standing tall in their individuality, and finding strength in self-expression.

Fem continues its legacy of empowering women beyond beauty – inspiring them to celebrate not just love, but also the courage to be themselves. This Karwa Chauth, Fem reminds every woman to celebrate love, celebrate strength, and celebrate her glow – her way.

“At Fem, we’ve always believed that a woman’s glow goes far beyond the surface – it’s a reflection of her confidence, her choices, and her strength,” said Mr. Virat Khanna, Marketing Head – Skincare, Dabur India Ltd.

The true glow of feminism comes from women owning their voice and choices. Digital has become the new stage for that empowerment — where self-expression fuels confidence. This campaign celebrates that unapologetic glow, said Jasleen Kohli , DGM, Dabur India Ltd.

This Karwa Chauth, we’re proud to celebrate women who fast for love yet feast on freedom – embracing rituals in their own unique way. With Fem, we’re not just enhancing glow; we’re championing the spirit of self-expression and empowerment that truly defines today’s woman. Our Karwa Chauth campaign reflects Fem’s core philosophy – that a woman’s true glow is revealed when it’s fuelled by confidence. Collaborating with Agsy allowed us to express this duality beautifully, blending tradition with individuality.” Mr. Khanna added.

The campaign goes beyond the festival itself, positioning Fem as a symbol of empowerment and femininity. Through its collaboration with Agsy, Fem merges modern expression with cultural tradition, reinforcing its belief that beauty is not about conforming, but about owning your glow. By championing women who celebrate rituals on their own terms, the brand continues to spark conversations that go deeper than skincare – about freedom, equality, and the power of choice.

The Fem Karwa Chauth campaign blends the timeless ritual of fasting with a modern message of freedom and equality. Fem continues to redefine what it means to glow today – not just through skincare, but through honouring every woman’s choice to celebrate love her way, on her terms, and with her own unapologetic glow.