In the world of wedding beauty, every detail carries intention. From the lehenga and sherwani to the flowers and décor, each element is chosen with care. Yet the truest radiance of both bride and groom isn’t shaped by accessories; it comes from within, reflected through luminous skin, well-groomed hair, and a sense of effortless confidence. Here is a curated list of products designed to help them look and feel their best on their special day:

For the Bride-to-Be

Streax Shine Hair Serum: Crafted to give your hair a smooth, glossy, and healthy appearance. Enriched with a nourishing blend of Walnut Oil, Almond Oil, and Vitamin E, it provides instant hydration while forming a protective shield against humid climate. The lightweight formula controls frizz, minimizes breakage, and keeps your hair manageable for up to 24 hours. Suitable for all hair types, it tames flyaways, enhances natural vibrancy, and adds a graceful bounce that beautifully complements traditional and modern festive looks. Available on Amazon, Nykaa, and other leading e-commerce platforms.

Streax Professional’s EVOQUE Collection: Streax Professional’s EVOQUE Collection blends classic retro silhouettes with modern refinement, offering versatile hairstyles from soft Hollywood waves to structured, voluminous ponytails for a polished, contemporary look. Complementing this styling range, Streax Professional Argan Secrets Hair Colourant Cream delivers vibrant, rich colour with exceptional softness, bounce, and shine. Infused with Argan Oil and Walnut Oil, it nourishes the hair and helps reduce dryness, while the advanced Silicon Active System locks in moisture and protects the colour to keep it radiant and lustrous for longer.

The Streax Bright & Shine Face Serum: Formulated with 10% Vitamin C and 1% Glycolic Acid to help brighten, smooth, and clarify the complexion with consistent use. It supports improved skin tone, refined texture, and a healthy, refreshed appearance.

Streax Professional Skin Brightening Facial Kit: Formulated with premium ingredients including Rosehip Oil and Glutathione, this advanced facial kit helps promote a more radiant, even-toned complexion. Its targeted blend supports improved clarity, smoother texture, and a healthy, luminous finish.

Himalaya Dark Spot Clearing Turmeric Range: This wedding season, give your skin the golden touch of turmeric, a time-tested remedy for radiant, flawless beauty. The Himalaya Dark Spot Clearing Turmeric Range is specially crafted to fight dark spots and bring out your natural glow. From daily care with the Turmeric Face Wash and Face Cream, to intensive nourishment with the Turmeric Face Serum, and deep cleansing with the Turmeric Face Scrub, the range has you covered. Pamper your skin with the Turmeric Face Pack and enjoy instant brightness with the Turmeric Face Sheet Mask for that ultimate wedding glow.

OPI RapiDry Range: This wedding season, OPI takes the spotlight as the ultimate finishing touch in every bride’s getting-ready ritual. From head to toe, and from fingertips to toes, OPI ensures your nails shine just as bright as your smile. With timeless shades that embody bridal elegance, OPI adds that final touch of sophistication to your special day. Featuring the OPI RapiDry range, this quick-drying formula sets in just 60 seconds, delivering a flawless, smudge-free finish and up to 5 days of wear, perfect for lasting through every celebration.

Just Herbs Golden Nourish Gift Set – Set of 3: Just Herbs Golden Nourish Gift Set – Indulge your skin in a timeless ritual of nourishment with the Just Herbs Golden Nourish Gift Set of 3 – a luxurious trio infused with slow-churned Pure Ghee and real 24K Gold flakes. This Ayurvedic skincare set features day cream, night cream, and body butter, each designed to deliver long-lasting hydration, improved skin texture, and a luminous glow. Enriched with a blend of potent Ayurvedic herbs that lock in moisture for up to 72 hours. Its lightweight, non-sticky texture melts into your skin, leaving it soft, firm, and rejuvenated- day after day. Whether you’re gifting or indulging yourself, this set is the perfect introduction to Just Herbs’ deeply nourishing, glow-boosting skin rituals.

Kaya – Flawless Glow Luxe: Say goodbye to breakouts and hello to confidence. This luxe combo consisting of Kaya Purifying Toner, Nourisher, Cleanser along with the Kaya Spot on Spot gone serum and Refreshing Mattifying Wipes is designed to target acne, blemishes, and excess oil — all while nourishing your skin with gentle hydration. Whether you’re gifting or pampering yourself, it delivers clear, smooth, and flawless skin that feels as good as it looks.

Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Range: This wedding season, let your hair shine as brilliantly as your bridal glow with the new Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Range. Designed to tackle frizz and dryness, two of every bride’s biggest hair concerns. This luxurious collection ensures your hair looks flawless from engagement to honeymoon. The range includes a Purifying Shampoo that detoxifies and preps hair for nourishment, a Smoothing Conditioner that transforms hair in just 30 seconds, an Intense Nourishing Mask that deeply repairs in minutes, and a Miracle Oil Serum that delivers silky smoothness, shine, and protection from heat and UV. Infused with Squalane and Omega-9, the range works inside and out to give brides smooth, radiant, and frizz-free hair that stays beautiful through every celebration.

For the Groom-to-Be

Streax Insta Shampoo Hair Colour: Get flawless hair in just 5 minutes with Streax Insta Shampoo Hair Colour. This semi-permanent, ammonia-free formula offers 100% grey coverage with long-lasting colour and 2X shine. Enriched with Almond Oil and Noni Extracts, it conditions, smoothens, and leaves hair soft, manageable, and visibly vibrant. Simply squeeze, massage, and wash for instant, effortless colour.

Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour: Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour combines the goodness of henna with a no-ammonia crème formula to deliver gentle, natural-looking colour. Its conditioning base helps nourish the hair, leaving it soft, smooth, and healthy in appearance. Designed for reliable grey coverage and rich, even tones, it offers an effective colouring solution that remains easy on both the hair and the budget. Ideal for users who prefer a caring, nature-inspired approach to hair colour without compromising on performance.

Sebastian Professionals No.Breaker Bonding Shampoo: Get your hair wedding-ready with Sebastian Professional No—Breaker Bonding Shampoo, the ultimate grooming essential for every groom. Formulated to repair and strengthen damaged or over-styled hair, it works deep within each strand to rebuild bonds and restore natural vitality. Powered by advanced bond-repair technology, it cleanses gently while adding moisture, smoothness, and strength, leaving hair soft, manageable, and easy to style. Perfect for the days leading up to the wedding, No. Breaker Bonding Shampoo keeps your hair fresh, resilient, and camera-ready. Because great style starts with healthy hair, and every groom deserves to look his best on the big day.

Set Wet Range: Set Wet offers a range of hair styling gels, waxes, sprays and volumising powder that will be the perfect addition to your grooming routine. Whether it’s an effortlessly casual look, a sleek style or a bold look, Set Wet has the perfect product to achieve the look you desire.