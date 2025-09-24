Galaxy Health Insurance, India’s youngest standalone health insurer backed by Mr Venu Srinivasan from the TVS Group and the family of insurance stalwart Mr V Jagannathan, today announced its strategic expansion into Eastern India with a new regional office in Kolkata catering to entire West Bengal. As part of its growth roadmap, the company aims to onboard 1000 agents and is focused to cover 5000 lives across the state of West Bengal by FY 2026, powered by local hiring, deep community engagement, and a digital-first approach to health insurance distribution.

“Inadequate coverage or lack of awareness of the benefit of being insured is predominantly the factor that leaves majority of the population vulnerable to high out-of-pocket medical expenses. Galaxy Health Insurance’s entry in the West Bengal market is both timely and purposeful, aiming to make health protection accessible for vulnerable families, especially those with limited exposure to formal financial systems. With deep penetration to cover the entire population including rural areas, Galaxy seeks to bridge the protection gap. Through simplified plans, wellness incentives, and regional outreach, Galaxy intends to empower individuals to seek care without fear of financial hardship.” said Mr G. Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Galaxy Health Insurance.

Galaxy Health Insurance received its operating licence from the IRDAI in March 2024. In its first year, the company has built a network of over 12000+ agents across the country and has insured more than 120000 lives.

The company’s key offerings include Galaxy Promise – a comprehensive health plan designed for families; Galaxy Marvel – a unique plan that rewards customers with premium refunds for staying healthy.

The Kolkata Regional office was inaugurated by Mr G. Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Galaxy Health Insurance.