Guru Nanak Institute of Technology (GNIT), a JIS Group educational initiative, formally welcomed its incoming cohort of students through the Student Induction Programme- Pravesh Utsav 2025, held at Science City. The programme served as an orientation platform, designed to introduce students to their academic journey with focus, discipline, and a commitment to growth.

The event was attended by distinguished personalities from diverse domains including Mr. Shrijit Mukherjee, National Award-Winning Film Director and Screenwriter; Mr. Anindya Chatterjee, renowned songwriter, director & actor ; Prof. (Dr.) Tapas Chakraborty, Vice-Chancellor, MAKAUT; Prof. (Dr.) Amlan Chakraborty, Professor & Director, A.K. Choudhury School of Information Technology, University of Calcutta; Mr. Sudipta Chatterjee, Senior Programme Manager (General Manager), Nokia Solutions, Portugal; Mr. Suparno Chatterjee, Director, Deltron Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd, Kolkata; Prof. (Dr.) Swarup Kumar Mitra, Principal, GNIT; and Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group.

Speakers drew on their experiences in cinema, music, academia, technology, and industry, and shared perspectives on qualities such as resilience, adaptability, and critical thinking. Their insights highlighted how such attributes contribute to both academic achievement and professional success.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group, stated, “Pravesh Utsav at GNIT is not confined to a ceremonial welcome. It provides a platform for students to engage with ideas and perspectives that will shape their future. Our objective is to ensure that every student acquires not only technical proficiency but also the capability to contribute effectively as responsible professionals and citizens.”

Photo Caption (L-R): Suparno Chatterjee, Director, Deltron Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd; Prof. (Dr.) Tapas Chakraborty, Vice-Chancellor, MAKAUT; Sudipta Chatterjee, Senior Programme Manager (General Manager), Nokia Solutions, Portugal; Prof. (Dr.) Amlan Chakraborty, Professor & Director, A.K. Choudhury School of Information Technology, University of Calcutta; Prof. (Dr.) Swarup Kumar Mitra, Principal, GNIT