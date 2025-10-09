HDFC Bank Unveils ‘My Business QR’, India’s 1st Instant Digital Storefront QR for Small Businesses

HDFC Bank, India’s leading private sector bank

announced the launch of My Business QR at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025.

My Business QR is India’s 1 st commerce identity QR for small businesses. It is

launched in partnership with Vyaparify as an extension of the Bank’s popular

SmartHub Vyapar merchant app, which is used by over 2 million merchants across

the country.

This unique QR merges two of India’s popular digital habits — QR payments and

chat — to create a convenient engagement-based online purchase experience. With

My Business QR, merchants can create a digital business profile that doubles as an

online commerce-ready storefront. Customers can scan and save the merchant’s

business profile directly to their phone contacts. “My Business QR” also makes the

merchants more discoverable through search engine optimised listings allowing

customers to order and pay for products and services instantly, in a safe and secure

manner.

This offering from HDFC Bank will help SMEs capture a larger share of local digital

commerce, without the need for major investment, complex tools or technical skills.

Speaking on the launch, Rajanish Prabhu, Head – Payments & Direct Banking

Channels, HDFC Bank said: “At HDFC Bank, our vision is to empower every

merchant with technology that helps their business growth and enhances customer

trust. With our SmartHub Vyapar app, we simplified digital payment acceptance for

merchants and now with My Business QR, we are offering a solution that gives

merchants a foundation to fuel the growth of their business in the digital economy.

The launch at GFF underlines our commitment to helping small businesses grow

through simple, inclusive technology solutions.”

Commenting on this development, Ruby Jain, founder of Vyaparify said, “At

Vyaparify, our mission has been to give every small business a simple digital identity

that customers can search, save, and engage with. Together with HDFC Bank, we

are bringing Bharat’s merchants an industry-first commerce identity QR—one mode

that carries their identity, discovery, engagement, and commerce. This is not just

technology; it’s about ensuring millions of local businesses can thrive in the same

digital ecosystem that customers already live in.”

With this launch, HDFC Bank and Vyaparify are taking a significant step towards

driving digital inclusion for India’s merchants, making it easier for small businesses to

not only collect payments but also build their digital presence.

At GFF 2025, HDFC Bank also introduced a range of next-generation payment

solutions designed around UPI & India’s Digital Rupee to make everyday

transactions simpler and safer.