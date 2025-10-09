HDFC Bank Unveils ‘My Business QR’, India’s 1st Instant Digital Storefront QR for Small Businesses
HDFC Bank, India’s leading private sector bank
announced the launch of My Business QR at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025.
My Business QR is India’s 1 st commerce identity QR for small businesses. It is
launched in partnership with Vyaparify as an extension of the Bank’s popular
SmartHub Vyapar merchant app, which is used by over 2 million merchants across
the country.
This unique QR merges two of India’s popular digital habits — QR payments and
chat — to create a convenient engagement-based online purchase experience. With
My Business QR, merchants can create a digital business profile that doubles as an
online commerce-ready storefront. Customers can scan and save the merchant’s
business profile directly to their phone contacts. “My Business QR” also makes the
merchants more discoverable through search engine optimised listings allowing
customers to order and pay for products and services instantly, in a safe and secure
manner.
This offering from HDFC Bank will help SMEs capture a larger share of local digital
commerce, without the need for major investment, complex tools or technical skills.
Speaking on the launch, Rajanish Prabhu, Head – Payments & Direct Banking
Channels, HDFC Bank said: “At HDFC Bank, our vision is to empower every
merchant with technology that helps their business growth and enhances customer
trust. With our SmartHub Vyapar app, we simplified digital payment acceptance for
merchants and now with My Business QR, we are offering a solution that gives
merchants a foundation to fuel the growth of their business in the digital economy.
NEWS RELEASE HDFC Bank Ltd.
HDFC Bank House,
Senapati Bapat Marg,
Lower Parel,
Mumbai – 400 013.
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618
The launch at GFF underlines our commitment to helping small businesses grow
through simple, inclusive technology solutions.”
Commenting on this development, Ruby Jain, founder of Vyaparify said, “At
Vyaparify, our mission has been to give every small business a simple digital identity
that customers can search, save, and engage with. Together with HDFC Bank, we
are bringing Bharat’s merchants an industry-first commerce identity QR—one mode
that carries their identity, discovery, engagement, and commerce. This is not just
technology; it’s about ensuring millions of local businesses can thrive in the same
digital ecosystem that customers already live in.”
With this launch, HDFC Bank and Vyaparify are taking a significant step towards
driving digital inclusion for India’s merchants, making it easier for small businesses to
not only collect payments but also build their digital presence.
At GFF 2025, HDFC Bank also introduced a range of next-generation payment
solutions designed around UPI & India’s Digital Rupee to make everyday
transactions simpler and safer.