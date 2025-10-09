Hellmann’s and Edelman India launch a disruptive integrated ‘Tastebuds Approved’ campaign for sandwich lovers

Nothing kills sandwich joy faster than dry bread. Hellmann’s latest integrated brand campaign, ‘Dry bread gone, creaminess on!’ flips the script with a movement led by a pair of outspoken ‘Taste Buds.’ On a mission to call out dryness celebrate creaminess, and make sandwiches irresistible, the campaign is designed as a cultural moment that feels fresh, local, and deeply relatable. The PR leg of the campaign led by Edelman India campaign brings together social-first disruption, influencer-led storytelling, an experiential event, and bold food visuals.

The earned-first campaign kicks off with internet favourite Anshula Kapoor and comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth (a.k.a. Kullu) stepping into their new roles as real-life ‘Taste Buds.’ Both creators swapped out their Instagram profile pictures for quirky Tastebud icons and even rewrote their bios to match, instantly sparking curiosity and chatter online. Fans soon discovered the duo were on a playful mission to hunt down India’s creamiest sandwiches.

The campaign story expands into the first-ever Hellmann’s Sandwich Social, a fun, flavour-packed experience that celebrates sandwiches done right. Designed as a space for true sandwich lovers, it shows how a creamy dollop of Hellmann’s Mayonnaise transforms any ordinary bite into something crave-worthy.

Earlier in August 2025, a 30-second film by Ogilvy India introduced animated Tastebuds with their verdict: “Dry Bread Gone, Creaminess On.” But the story doesn’t stop there – the campaign keeps audiences engaged far beyond, creating conversation across multiple touchpoints.

Priyanka Ganguly, Head, Foods & Unilever Food Solutions India at Hindustan Unilever, said: “At Hellmann’s, our vision has always been to inspire people to bring out the best in their food and make every meal more delicious. With this campaign, we’ve found a playful, culturally relevant way to bring that promise to life for Indian consumers. The ‘Tastebuds’ embody the voice of every foodie who knows a sandwich should never be dry or ordinary. Hellmann’s creamy mayonnaise is the hero that elevates a basic bite into a delicious, indulgent experience.”

Ashutosh Munshi, Lead Advisor – Integrated Marketing and Communications, Edelman India, added: “We set out to spark a movement, not just a campaign – one that creates desire at scale for creamy sandwiches, made possible only by Hellmann’s. By giving tastebuds, a voice through creators and cultural experiences, we’ve turned Hellmann’s into more than a product story; it’s become a playful cultural icon that audiences want to engage with at every touchpoint.”

With humour, personality, and irresistible food storytelling at its core, the campaign invites everyone to bid adieu to dry bread and switch on the creaminess with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise.

Link to the campaign film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBmHmrv_wPQ