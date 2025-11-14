Hellmann’s #TastebudsApproved Sandwiches Now Served in Minutes via Zepto Café

Hellmann’s is bringing its #TastebudsApproved’ sandwiches directly to consumers through partnership with Zepto, one of India’s fastest-growing quick commerce platform. Available on Zepto Cafe for a limited time only, the collaboration serves up the perfect mix of creamy indulgence and instant convenience, letting users savour creamy sandwiches in just minutes.

Known for its creamy and delicious mayonnaise range, Hellmann’s recently launched the ‘Tastebuds Approved’ campaign, spotlighting the brand’s creamy & delicious mayo through creative takes on Mumbai’s most-loved sandwiches. The partnership with Zepto first sparked online when creator Anshula Kapoor shared a reel, prompting Zepto Café to join the conversation with a playful comment, “Buy the sandwich on Zepto Café ●•´`·^v.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Priyanka Ganguly, Head – Foods & Unilever Food Solutions India, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said, “Through the #TastebudsApproved campaign, we aimed to elevate everyday sandwich with Hellmann’s signature creaminess. We recreated a range of sandwiches that bring together the best of culinary inspiration and local favourites using Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, making them accessible to today’s fast-moving consumers. Partnering with Zepto aligns perfectly with this vision, combining Hellmann’s expertise in flavour innovation with Zepto’s strength in quick commerce to deliver delicious indulgent, chef-crafted sandwiches in minutes”

Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer, Zepto, said, “We’re excited to partner with Hellmann’s for the #TastebudsApproved campaign, bringing flavour-packed, creamy sandwiches directly to our users through Zepto Cafe. We thank our sellers for enabling this. This collaboration perfectly aligns with Zepto’s promise of instant convenience delivering indulgent experiences in just minutes. By combining Hellmann’s iconic taste with our quick commerce expertise, we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy freshly crafted sandwiches.”

Hellmann’s Tastebuds Approved Sandwiches are now available on Zepto Café for a limited time, and first-time users of Zepto Café get first special offers from the Zepto Sellers. This collaboration brings together two consumer-loved brands united by a shared passion for innovation, taste, and convenience, delivering on one simple promise: sandwiches your tastebuds approve, delivered by Zepto.