HI-TECH ANIMATION STUDIOS CELEBRATES GLOBAL LAUNCH OF NETFLIX’S ‘KURUKSHETRA’

Hi-Tech Animation Studios is proud to announce the global premiere of its highly anticipated animated series – Kurukshetra, debuting on Netflix on October 10, 2025.

This milestone marks a major achievement for the Kolkata-based studio, reflecting years of innovation, artistic excellence, and collaborative effort. The upcoming show underscores Hi-Tech Animation’s mission to bring compelling Indian stories to international audiences through world-class animation and storytelling.

Kurukshetra brings one of India’s greatest epics to a global audience on Netflix, reimagined in a fresh, dynamic format for a new generation. On Netflix, the series will stream in 190 countries, dubbed in multiple Indian and key global languages. It will also feature subtitles in 34 languages and include a Hindi Audio Description track for visually impaired viewers.

Hi-Tech Animation also expressed heartfelt thanks to Tipping Point, the digital content arm of Star Studio18 for their unwavering creative support and collaboration.

With this international release, Hi-Tech Animation continues to elevate Kolkata’s status as a growing hub for high-quality animation, VFX, and digital content creation on the global stage.