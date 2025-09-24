Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), one of India’s most loved two-wheeler brands, announced the launch of its all-new customer connect platform “MyHonda-India” mobile application. Designed as a comprehensive platform, the new revolutionary MyHonda-India app redefines the way HMSI’s existing as well as prospective customers interact by providing a seamless, transparent, and engaging digital end-to-end ownership experience throughout the user’s journey.

The launch of MyHonda-India app underscores HMSI’s commitment to customer satisfaction and its vision to bring convenience and innovation into every stage of the customer lifecycle. It integrates Honda One ID – a unified digital identity system that ensures customers have a one-stop platform for all their sales, service, and ownership requirements. Through MyHonda-India, customers can now explore Honda’s complete range of two-wheelers, raise product enquiries, compare Honda two-wheeler models, book test rides, access finance options, latest updates and notifications.

Going beyond the purchase stage, it also empowers customers to manage their ownership journey with features such as digital owner manual, document storage, service appointment booking, real-time service tracking, and service history access. Customers can further benefit from parts and accessories enquiry, Smart Workshop support, and instant reminders for sales & service requirements.

Adding to its versatility, MyHonda-India also offers location-based services such as finding nearby Honda authorized dealerships and petrol pumps, while simultaneously engaging customers with updates on HMSI’s safety, health & environment initiatives, festive greetings, offers, and exciting details. This all-in-one platform not only enhances convenience but also strengthens customer relationships by providing personalised communication, faster response times, and a consistent brand experience.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are delighted to launch the all-new MyHonda-India mobile application. Our commitment to elevate the customer experience has led us to develop this revolutionary app which will not only provide transparency but also ensure a hassle-free and convenient experience. With its host of features, the MyHonda-India app will empower customers to make informed decisions, stay connected with the brand, and enjoy personalized engagement at every stage of their journey. We are confident that MyHonda-India app will redefine digital convenience for our customers and further strengthen their trust in the brand. In an era where digital touchpoints are increasingly shaping customer experiences, this initiative will help us serve better and closer than ever before.”

The MyHonda-India mobile application is now available for download on both Google Play Store for Android devices and Apple’s App Store for iOS platforms.

Link to download MyHonda-India mobile application:

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/myhonda-india/id6742017440

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hmsi.myhondaindia