Impakto from the House of Ajanta Brings Smiles to Special Children and Showcases AI Smart Shoes for Youth Safety

Impakto, from the House of Ajanta, hosted a soulful Durga Puja special event, ‘Innovation with a Heart’, where modern innovation met the spirit of compassion. The celebration was made even more meaningful with a heartfelt CSR initiative dedicated to children from OFFER, a NGO supporting special children,, spreading joy, inclusivity, and the true essence of festivity.

In a gesture that lit up young faces with pure joy, every child from OFFER was gifted a brand-new pair of shoes. Their smiles, echoing hope and dignity, became the true highlight of the evening – a reminder that Durga Puja is as much about giving and togetherness as it is about celebration. A felicitation ceremony further honoured the children, making them the real stars of the occasion.

The Impakto Navigator added an inspiring note to the evening. Impakto has reimagined athleisure and footwear for a new generation. With its AI-powered gyroscopic sensors, the Navigator offers advanced features like SOS alerts, fall detection, workout tracking, music and camera control, quick call dialing, and “Step Quest” – a gamified wellness challenge designed to engage and motivate youth. More than just a shoe, it is a stride towards safety, health, and empowerment.

The evening culminated with a live bidding session for the Navigator, with the highest bid proceeds pledged to the NGO to further its vital work in healthcare and education for underprivileged children.

Speaking at the event, Vipul Kansal, CEO of Ajanta Shoes, said,“The Navigator is India’s leap into the future of fitness and safety, created with the next generation in mind. But beyond technology, today’s true celebration was the joy of watching the children of OFFER walk into Durga Puja with their own pairs of Impakto shoes. Their happiness reminds us that every innovation finds its real purpose only when it touches lives with compassion.”

With the Impakto Navigator, Ajanta Shoes once again proves that when technology and humanity walk together, every step becomes a celebration of progress, inclusivity, and hope.