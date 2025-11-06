The India Research Tour 2025, one of India’s most ambitious research outreach initiatives by Springer Nature in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Government of India, reached the city of Kolkata. The tour will engage with faculty, researchers, and students at four of the city’s most distinguished institutions – the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Jadavpur University, Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Kolkata, and Adamas University.

The tour covering 29 institutions across 15 cities in 7 states from 6 October to 13 November 2025, is focused on advancing Open Access and Open Science, strengthening research integrity, encouraging e-book adoption, supporting editorial board member recruitment, and promoting diversity and inclusion in research.

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Govt of India said, “The India Research Tour embodies the spirit of innovation and growth and aligns with the country’s priorities of advancing research and discovery. One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) and Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) are a historic leap for education and will catalyse research through various government and partnered initiatives. Our endeavor is to make research inclusive and globally inspiring. As a country, we have the capacity and capability to do much more and I urge researchers to pursue their work with passion and determination.”

Prof. Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary, Indian Council for Social Science Research (ICSSR), said: “The India Research Tour reflects the Government of India’s commitment to strengthening the national research and innovation ecosystem through collaboration, capacity building, and equitable access to knowledge. As a key partner, ICSSR recognizes the importance of advancing Open Access, promoting research integrity, and fostering interdisciplinary engagement across institutions. Such initiatives complement our policy objective of creating a more inclusive and globally connected research environment that empowers scholars to contribute to India’s social, economic, and developmental priorities.”

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India, said: “Kolkata’s institutions have been at the forefront of India’s intellectual and scientific journey. Engaging with researchers here reinforces the spirit of collaboration, integrity, and inclusivity that drives the India Research Tour. Our goal is to empower researchers with access, awareness, and ethical practices that can accelerate India’s contribution to global knowledge. Each city and institution we visit strengthens our shared vision of a research ecosystem that is open, responsible, and future-ready.”

The India Research Tour 2025 was flagged off on 6 October at the Indian Council for Social Science Research (ICSSR) in New Delhi by the Ministry of Education and Springer Nature. Having traversed Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, the tour arrived in Kolkata and will cover a total of 29 institutions across 15 cities and 7 states.

The pillars of India Research Tour 2025 include:

· Promoting Open Access (OA) and advancing awareness of One Nation, One Subscription (ONOS).

· Driving discussions on Research Integrity and the role of Artificial Intelligence in publishing.

· Highlighting diversity and inclusion through initiatives such as Her Research, Our Future and the Research Ambassador Program.

· Supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by democratizing knowledge and strengthening accessibility.

Through interactions, workshops, and dialogues, the tour is exploring how researchers from these leading institutions can contribute to India’s development goals, foster innovation, and advance the country’s position as a global leader in science and scholarship.

The India Research Tour 2025 continues its journey to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, bringing together diverse voices from academia, research institutions, and policy circles to strengthen India’s knowledge economy and promote a culture of ethical, inclusive, and impactful research.