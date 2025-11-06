Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

DP World pledges $5 bn infrastructure investment in India

DP World pledges $5 bn infrastructure investment in India

admin November 6, 2025
Pic 1

Kolkata Goes Electric — BLive EZY Launches 5,000 EV Drive to Power the City’s Deliveries

admin November 6, 2025
image001

Airbus, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya forge agreement to pioneer waste-to-sustainable aviation fuel R&D in India

admin November 6, 2025

You may have missed

DP World pledges $5 bn infrastructure investment in India

DP World pledges $5 bn infrastructure investment in India

admin November 6, 2025
Pic 1

Kolkata Goes Electric — BLive EZY Launches 5,000 EV Drive to Power the City’s Deliveries

admin November 6, 2025
image001

Airbus, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya forge agreement to pioneer waste-to-sustainable aviation fuel R&D in India

admin November 6, 2025
Image 3 (2)

Monoshij Organises Project Shakti – Fortifying The Force Through Psychological First Aid, For Bidhannagar Police

admin November 6, 2025