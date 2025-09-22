ITC Sunrise Captures the Heartbeat of Pujo with a Historic Tribute to Bengal’s Dhakis

: Durga Puja, Bengal’s grandest festival, is incomplete without the resounding beats of the dhak. The dhakis, Bengal’s traditional drummers and the keepers of Pujo’s festive rhythm and spirit, breathe life into every pandal, yet their craft often remains unrecognized. This year, ITC Sunrise has taken a pioneering step to change that narrative with Sunrise Dhaki Utsav, a one-of-its-kind cultural initiative that celebrates the Dhakis as the very soul of Durga Puja while reinforcing the brand’s deep cultural bond with the people of Bengal.

On the auspicious day of Mahalaya, Sunrise marked the beginning of Durga Puja festivities with a historic Sunrise Dhaki Utsav at Kumartuli Ghat, where many Dhakis came together to perform in perfect harmony. The spectacle was led by globally acclaimed percussionist Tanmoy Bose, accompanied by Padma Shri Gokul Dhaki. Together, they unveiled a specially composed Durga Puja Anthem for Sunrise- a heartfelt tribute to Bengal’s most cherished festival.

The atmosphere at Kumartuli Ghat was electrifying as the thunderous beats of the dhak reverberated across the riverfront. The setting itself carried profound meaning: Kumartuli, the cradle of idol-making, witnesses the sacred rituals of Tarpan and Chokkhudan on Mahalaya, symbolising the awakening of Maa Durga. Against this backdrop of devotion and artistry, the synchronised rhythm of dhaks rose beyond performance — becoming a collective salute to the tradition that keeps Pujo’s spirit alive.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Piyush Mishra, Business Head, ITC Spices, said, “Durga Puja Festival transcends celebration – it is an emotion woven through rhythm and tradition. With Dhaki Utsav, Sunrise aims to spotlight the dhaki’s who define this festive soundscape. Watching so many artists perform together is a treasure that will echo through the festivities for years. The performance underscored Sunrise’s commitment to preserve Bengal’s intangible cultural heritage, elevating the timeless rhythm of the dhak into a symbol of honour and recognition.”

Tanmoy Bose, Master Percussionist, added: “I feel truly privileged to be part of ITC Sunrise’s Dhaki Utsav. Leading so many drummers in unison was an experience I will always cherish. What makes me happiest is that this initiative has given these artists the recognition they have long deserved, while also creating a moment that celebrates the very soul of Bengal’s Pujo spirit.”

Padma Shri Gokul Dhaki said, “For us Dhakis, Pujo is life. To see our art celebrated at such scale, in such a sacred setting, is an honour beyond words. This initiative by Sunrise ensures our rhythm will be remembered as the pulse of Bengal’s culture.”

With this never-seen-before initiative, Sunrise has not only created a festive anthem but also etched a new cultural legacy- one that celebrates tradition, honours artisans, and strengthens Bengal’s vibrant festive spirit.

Over the past few years, Sunrise has consistently championed initiatives that celebrate inclusivity and cultural pride. From introducing Bengal’s first Mahila Purohit who performed Durga Puja, to empowering women through basic self-defence training under the Durgatinashini campaign, the brand has sought to break barriers and honour tradition in progressive ways. This year, with the historic Dhaki Utsav, Sunrise takes yet another milestone step—uplifting the dhaakis whose beats embody the very spirit of Durga Puja. As a brand born out of Bengal, Sunrise remains deeply committed to preserving and celebrating the state’s rich heritage and timeless traditions, while ensuring that the custodians of this culture continue to receive the honour and recognition they deserve.