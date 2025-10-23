ITC Sunrise Spices celebrated the culmination of its landmark initiative Sunrise Pujor Satkahon with the grand launch of a Coffee Table Book. The book was unveiled in the esteemed presence of acclaimed actor and director Parambrata Chattopadhyay, popular actress Ishaa Saha, celebrated culinary personality Mrs. Sudipa Chatterjee, and renowned Durga Puja theme artist Mr. Anirban Pandalwala, along with Mr. Piyush Mishra, Business Head, ITC Sunrise Spices.

This year, ITC Sunrise Spices celebrated the vibrance of entire Bengal’s community pandals through its unique initiative, ‘Sunrise Pujor Satkahon’, which invited puja committees from across the state to share stories capturing the true essence of Bengal’s festive spirit beyond Kolkata. Over the course of the campaign, more than 1,500 puja committees from towns, villages, and districts participated, contributing remarkable narratives that reflect Bengal’s devotion, artistry, and collective spirit.

The initiative culminated in a Coffee Table Book that brings together 250 unique and inspiring photographs and stories, each celebrating the traditions, creativity, and community values that define Durga Puja. From para initiatives led entirely by women, to century-old rituals preserved through generations, to neighbourhood efforts that unite entire communities – every story offers a glimpse into Bengal’s heritage. Together, these stories ensure that the voices of Bengal’s paras, often rooted in local pride, are now preserved as part of the state’s enduring festive legacy.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Piyush Mishra, Business Head, ITC Sunrise Spices, said: “Durga Puja is not just a festival, it is integral to Bengal’s identity – a celebration of devotion, togetherness, and artistry. With Sunrise Pujor Satkahon, we set out to showcase and document these fascinating stories beyond Kolkata, ensuring that every para’s pride and creativity is remembered. The Coffee Table Book is not only a tribute to the unique 250 pujos but also a cultural archive that will preserve these stories for generations to come.”

Acclaimed actor and director Mr. Parambrata Chattopadhyay said, “Durga Puja is one of the world’s most unique cultural expressions, and its richness goes far beyond Kolkata. What impressed me most about Sunrise Pujor Satkahon is how it has captured the unheard stories of Bengal beyond Kolkata – the paras, towns, and villages where traditions thrive quietly with equal devotion. This Coffee Table Book is a meaningful tribute to that spirit, capturing memories that deserve to be cherished.”

The event concluded with the recognition of the best pujas and the screening of a short campaign film tracing the journey of Sunrise Pujor Satkahon – from storytelling and public voting to the winner’s selection and Sindoor Khela, culminating in the creation of the Coffee Table Book.