ITC Ltd.’s Sunrise Spices, one of the leading spice brands in the East, announced its flagship CSR initiative – Sunrise Swasthya Pradesh Program, a large-scale community outreach campaign aimed at building safer, healthier communities by spreading awareness on food adulteration and strengthening food safety practices across India.

The program, rolled out in collaboration with the NGO Rajabazar Education and Awareness Development Society (READS), will cover West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, and Andhra Pradesh, directly reaching millions of households and food handlers.

As part of the Swasthya Pradesh Program, two flagship initiatives will be implemented in tandem addressing food safety at both the community and household level. The first one focuses on the unsung heroes who feed crores of people every wedding and festive season — the cooks, caterers, and street food vendors who bring communities together through food. From grand wedding feasts to local fairs and festive gatherings, these food makers play an integral role in ensuring that every meal shared in joy is also safe and wholesome. To strengthen this vital community, the program enhances food safety awareness among caterers and vendors through specialized FoSTaC (Food Safety Training and Certification) sessions in line with FSSAI guidelines. Following the training, participants undergo assessments, and those who qualify receive official FoSTaC certification, a mark that not only reinforces consumer trust but also enhances the professional credibility and growth of food handlers within the industry. Over time, this initiative is expected to positively impact millions of consumers, ensuring that food served at weddings, celebrations, and large gatherings is not only delicious but also safe.

The second initiative focusses on empowering women by creating awareness on food Adulteration. It aims to sensitise over 1.5 million women in 10 districts of West Bengal on the health risks of adulterated food. Women will be equipped with FSSAI’s DART (Detection of Adulteration by Rapid Test) booklet, IEC material on how to read labels, and adulteration testing kits, enabling them to detect adulterated food and shift to safer food alternatives. Community-level engagement will include health camps, haat activities, inspiring women to champion safe food practices.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Piyush Mishra, Business Head, ITC Spices said, “Sunrise has been a trusted name in Indian kitchens for decades. With the Swasthya Pradesh Program, we reinforce our commitment to food safety, hygiene, and health. By empowering caterers, food vendors and women with knowledge and skills, this initiative goes beyond awareness to transform everyday practices and safeguard the health of millions.”

Dr. Shantanu Das, Vice President & Head of Food Sciences, ITC Ltd also stated “ITC Sunrise Swasthya Pradesh Program builds the culture of food safety in the country, leveraging FSSAI Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) modules. The Program enables cooks, caterers, and food vendors to implement best practices. By systematically building scientific capacity and awarding certification, the program ensures both consumer protection and the credibility of India’s food handling ecosystem. Such science-backed initiatives are critical for safeguarding the health of millions and for fostering a culture where every meal can be enjoyed with confidence for it’s safety and wholesomeness.”

Sunrise Swasthya Pradesh Program launch event concluded with participation from street food vendors, caterers and women form nearby villages, sharing their experiences and how this program will help uplift the society and build healthier communities. The program aligns with ITC’s Nutrition strategy to “Help India Eat Better” aiming to provide nutritious and safe food, build sustainable food ecosystem, support healthier communities and create awareness.