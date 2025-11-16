JJS will have the highest number of booths so far – 1225

The Jaipur Jewellery Show (JJS) held a road show for the benefit of the Kolkata exhibitors and buyers today. Honorary Secretary of JJS, Mr Rajiv Jain, made a comprehensive presentation. He informed that the theme for this year is ‘Coloured Gemstone’ and will be held from 19 to 22 December. He said this year’s JJS will be the biggest ever, featuring 1,225 booths and 658 exhibitors. He added that, like previous years, there will be a ‘Pink Club’ with 74 booths dedicated to B2B interactions, including 44 jewellery booths and 30 gemstone booths. This year, the ‘Coloured Gemstone Promotion Group’ comprises 12 members. Under the Jaipur Jewellery Design Festival (JJDF), there will be 67 booths.

Mr Jain also stated that JJS has consistently remained a leading platform for the jewellery industry for many years. With the cooperation of exhibitors, visitors and promotion partners, JJS has achieved remarkable milestones and continues to grow each year.

He said that the Kolkata exhibitors and buyers have always participated with enthusiasm in the JJS. Mr Jain also answered the queries of the invitees at the roadshow.

Treasurer of JJS, Mr Kamal Kothari, proposed the vote of thanks. Also present on the occasion were President of Calcutta Gem & Jeweller’s Welfare Association, Mr Ashok Baingani, Chairman of GJC (East Zone), Mr Sunil Poddar.

It is to be noted that GJEPC, ICA, GJC, GIA, DTC, NJGCI, CIBJO, WFSB, RIO-TINTO, GEMFIELDS, IBJA, IGI and DGL have been prestigious partners to JJS, which is one of the very few MSME registered gem and jewellery exhibition in the country.