The festive spirit of Kolkata is glowing brighter as Magx Medi Nari Shakti Sarad Samman 2025 begins its Judgement Series across the city’s most creative Durga Pujos.

This year, our special jury includes:

Ms. Sriparna – Renowned Journalist, bringing her sharp eye for stories and culture.

Ms. Esha Adhikary – Famous Model & Makeup Artist, adding her creative flair and aesthetic expertise.

Together, they are walking through the pandals of Kolkata, celebrating art, tradition, and women empowerment while judging the best of Durga Pujo creativity.

Stay tuned as we unfold the magical journey of pujo with Magx Medi Nari Shakti Sarad Samman 2025 – encouraging every para, every pujo, every effort!