Kolkata Goes Electric — BLive EZY Launches 5,000 EV Drive to Power the City’s Deliveries

BLive EZY, India’s leading e-mobility platform offering EV as a service for last-mile delivery catering to e-commerce and quick commerce companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, and BLinkit, has announced the launch of its operation in Kolkata. The company plans to deploy 5,000 electric 2W and 3W vehicles (EVs) over the next 36 months, marking a major step toward sustainable & carbon-free deliveries in Kolkata.

With over 3 million deliveries fulfilled daily and nearly 1 lac delivery partners on the road, Kolkata stands as one of India’s fastest-growing e-commerce markets in India. Yet, EV penetration for deliveries remains below 2%, signalling a vast opportunity for electrification. Through its successful EZY franchise model, BLive aims to create 50+ EV Franchisees, driving rapid EV adoption while enabling entrepreneurship.

Franchise Model: Profitable, Scalable, and Hassle-Free

BLive EZY’s growth is driven by its franchise model, which allows individuals and EV entrepreneurs to participate in India’s booming EV revolution. With an investment starting at ₹25 lakhs, franchisees can own a fleet of electric two-wheelers and earn assured monthly rentals. This fleet is deployed with leading delivery platforms like Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy.

The model offers investors a profitable business opportunity — BLive manages end-to-end operations, including deployment, maintenance and rider management — allowing franchise partners to earn 2X return on their investment within 48 months, right from the comfort of their homes. The entire fleet operation is efficiently managed on BLive’s AI-powered “Smart Fleet” tech platform, allowing vehicle tracking, digital rider onboarding, and digital payments & real-time vehicle data.

Driving Green Deliveries and Sustainable Livelihoods

BLive EZY’s entry into Kolkata aligns with its mission to enable green deliveries and sustainable livelihoods. The platform’s end-to-end EV ecosystem ensures seamless operations for enterprises and delivery riders, combining smart fleet technology with predictive analytics and real-time tracking.

“Kolkata represents the next big leap in India’s EV growth story. With high delivery volumes and increasing demand for sustainable logistics, this is the right time for businesses and individuals to invest in clean mobility,” said Sandeep Mukherjee, CEO & Co-Founder, BLive. “Our model makes EV adoption simple, scalable, and profitable — a win for entrepreneurs, enterprises, and the environment.”

BLive EZY: Building India’s Electric Future

After successful operations in Bangalore, Chennai & Goa with over 3,000 EVs deployed, 50+ active franchisees, and 10+ million green delivery miles, BLive EZY is now expanding its operations in Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, & Delhi, which contribute to 70% of India’s e-commerce & quick commerce market. The company has partnered with leading EV OEMs such as TVS, Ampere, Kinetic, etc., ensuring a reliable and diverse fleet ready for deployment.