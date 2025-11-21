Kolkata Police Safe Drive Save Life Half Marathon 2026will now be the Qualifier forthe World Masters Athletics Championship

The Kolkata Police today announced that for the sixth edition of the Kolkata Police Safe Drive Save Life Half Marathon (KPSDSL), the run will have a Qualifier category in the Half Marathon and 10Km distances for the World Masters Athletics Championships 2026 that will take place in Daegu, South Korea, from August 22 to September 3, 2026.

This not only makes the Kolkata Police Half Marathon a celebration of a healthy ecosystem of running, but also gives it a premium competitive aspiration for athletes above 35 years, making it one of the most sought-after races in the country. Initiated by the Kolkata Police in association with the Transport Department, Government of West Bengal, and promoted by Gamechangerz, this race will take place on January 18, 2026, transforming the culture of distance running in Kolkata.

Speaking about the initiative, Shri Manoj Kumar Verma, IPS, Learned Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, said, “Every dawn reminds us that a megacity moves on two pillars, discipline and compassion. Safe Drive Save Life embodies both. It has grown from a message to a civic habit, and this Half Marathon is its living proof. When runners follow the rules and lift each other, they show Kolkata what shared responsibility truly looks like.”

Shri Pandey Santosh, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police (IV), said, “As a runner, my goal is simple: world-class precision with Kolkata’s unmistakable heart. From uniformed pacers to measured courses to medical readiness, every element is designed so athletes feel guided, safe, and seen. With MAFI sanctioning and World Masters qualifier status, this race is not just an event; it is a pathway for Indian runners to step onto the world stage.”

Adding to his note, Shri Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Kolkata, said, “People often say the roads belong to runners between 5 and 7 am, but for us, the road is the city’s lifeline every minute of every day. That is why a race of this scale is engineered months in advance, with route audits, adaptive signals, guard rails, priority crossings and thousands of details that allow athletes to fly while Kolkata continues to move smoothly around them.”

Mr. D. DAVID Premnath, Secretary General, Masters Athletics Federation of India (MAFI), said, “This is the first-ever recognised event in India by MAFI where participants will be given the opportunity to represent India at the World Masters Athletics Championships in the 10K and 21K categories, based on their performances and in accordance with the qualifying norms for Daegu 2026 in South Korea. All selected athletes must also fulfil the rules and regulations governed by MAFI.”

“MAFI is proud to recognise the Kolkata Police Safe Drive, Save Life Half Marathon as an official qualifier for Indian masters athletes aged 35+ on the road to the World Masters Athletics Championships in Daegu 2026. This sanction underscores our commitment to global standards in terms of course accuracy, timing integrity, age-group pathways, and clean sport. To every aspirant: train safely, race clean, and seize this pathway. Let Kolkata be where your Masters journey begins, and let India’s colours take flight,” he added.

“With Kolkata Police leading from the front, the Safe Drive, Save Life Half Marathon is Kolkata’s blueprint for performance with purpose, world-class road running, a pathway for masters athletes, cause-agnostic giving with India Cares, and zero-waste operations that upcycle/recycle all waste and leave inspiration on our roads. Register, train safe, pick your cause, and let’s turn our roads into a stadium where discipline is the loudest cheer and every finish makes the city safer,” said Dilip Jayaram, Founder Director of Gamechangerz, promoters of the event.

“The Kolkata Police Safe Drive Save Life Half Marathon 2026 is integrating philanthropy while enabling a 100 per cent waste-managed event. It is our honour and pleasure to integrate Civil Society Organisations into spreading the vision of Road Safety along with their cause, also sustainability into their event, stating this edition,” said Meena Dave, CEO, Indiacares.

World Masters Athletics is for athletes 35 years and older, competing in standard 5-year age groups (35–39, 40–44, 45–49 …). Men and women compete in separate gender categories but in the same age bands. Any athlete meeting the age requirement may be eligible, subject to being registered/ approved by the Masters Athletics Federation of India.

To compete, an athlete must be registered with their national masters organisation (in India, that is the Masters Athletics Federation of India: MAFI) and be entered either directly by that national body or through their procedures. MAFI is the World Masters Athletics and Asian Masters Athletics affiliate that handles selection/entries for Indian masters athletes.

The athlete’s entry is processed through MAFI via official timing. In this case, it is the Kolkata Police Safe Drive, Save Life Half Marathon. The athletes can qualify in two categories: the half-marathon and 10K.

