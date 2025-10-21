Light Your Diwali With Flavours At The Biryani Canteen

Diwali is the perfect time for family, friends and feasting. This festive season, The Biryani Canteen is all set to add an array of flavours to your celebration. Our specially curated menu involves aromatic Kolkata-style biryanis, indulgent sides and delectable desserts, all crafted to make your Diwali celebrations truly unforgettable. Come celebrate this Festival of Lights with your loved ones at The Biryani Canteen

What: Diwali Celebrations at The Biryani Canteen

When: 20th October to 23rd October 2025

Where: 36F, EM Bypass, Kolkata – 700039

Timings: 12 noon to 1am

Diwali Specials: Malai Broccoli, Kastuti Shabnam, Murgh ke Sholay, Turkish Murgh Adana, Fish Banjara Kabab, Lasooni Jhinga, Kolkata Mutton Biryani, Kolkata Chicken Biryani, Kacchi Biryani, Mutton / Chicken Chaap, Dal Makhani, Paneer Tikka Masala, Murgh Butter Masala, Chicken Bharta, Prawn Malai Curry, Kulfi, Gulab Jamun & Zafrani Firni

Meal for Two: Rs 1000/- plus taxes onwards