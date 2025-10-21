Manipal Hospitals Kolkata, one of India’s leading and most trusted healthcare providers, has made a major advancement in the field of specialized patient care with the launch of the Manipal Institute of Nephrology and Urology (MINU) in Kolkata, joining its established network of centers in Bengaluru, Goa, Mangalore, Jaipur, Manipal, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Vijayawada. Combining cutting-edge technology with expert, patient-centric medical care, the new institute will serve as a comprehensive one-stop destination for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of kidney and urinary tract disorders. The inauguration also featured a special health awareness session for senior citizens, focusing on kidney and urology health, preventive strategies, and lifestyle management reinforcing Manipal Hospitals’ continued commitment to community well-being and preventive healthcare.

The launch programme saw the participation of leading nephrologists and urologists from the units of Manipal Hospitals Kolkata. Among those present were the chief guest Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Health Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. along with Dr. Upal Sengupta, Director – Team Nephrology and Clinical Lead Nephrology, Manipal Hospital Dhakuria and Senior Consultant – Nephrology Manipal Hospital Mukundapur, Broadway and Saltlake, Dr. Dilip Kumar Pahari, Director – Nephrology, Manipal Hospitals, EM Bypass; Dr. Arghya Majumdar, Senior Consultant and Advisor – Nephrology, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria; Dr. Abhay Kumar, Director – Urology and Uro-Oncology, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass and Senior Consultant – Urology, Manipal Hospital Mukundapur, Broadway and Salt Lake; and Dr. Ranjan Sarkar, Senior Consultant – Nephrology, Manipal Hospitals, Broadway.

The experts shared valuable insights on maintaining kidney and urology health, highlighting the importance of early detection, regular screening, and lifestyle management. They also interacted with senior citizens, addressing common concerns, explaining preventive measures, and guiding them on managing chronic kidney and urinary conditions. The interactive session aimed to empower them with the knowledge needed to lead healthier, more active lives.

Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Health Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. shared, “The launch of the Manipal Institute of Nephrology and Urology (MINU) in Kolkata marks our 11th centre under this specialised vertical, following its remarkable success across South India and other regions. This institute has been a dream project for us since 1991, envisioned to provide comprehensive kidney and urinary care under one roof, from paediatric transplants to long-term treatments. We are delighted to bring this legacy of excellence to Kolkata, ensuring that people here receive the same world-class care that Manipal Hospitals is known for across the country. This milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to patient-centric healthcare. By integrating advanced technology with a multidisciplinary approach, we aim to deliver holistic and compassionate treatment for all kidney and urology conditions. At Manipal Hospitals, we believe that excellence is born of precision, collaboration, and innovation, and MINU stands as a true reflection of that ethos. Our expert teams continue to work tirelessly to ensure that every patient receives the highest standard of care.”

Dr. Upal Sengupta, Director – Team Nephrology and Clinical Lead Nephrology, Manipal Hospital Dhakuria and Senior Consultant – Nephrology, Manipal Hospital Mukundapur, Broadway and Salt Lake, shared, “At the Manipal Institute of Nephrology and Urology, our focus is on providing holistic, patient-centric care for those dealing with advanced kidney conditions. For patients requiring renal replacement therapy, be it dialysis or kidney transplantation, we ensure comprehensive management through a multidisciplinary approach Our collaboration with the Manipal Organ Sharing & Transplant (MOST) program enables seamless coordination for transplant procedures, helping reduce delays, streamline logistics, and offer stronger emotional and clinical support to patients and their families. While dialysis continues to serve as a crucial life-sustaining therapy, kidney transplantation often provides improved longevity, independence, and quality of life. By integrating advanced medical expertise with the MOST initiative and other MINU centres across the country, we aim to make kidney care more accessible, efficient, and outcome driven.”

Dr. Abhay Kumar, Director – Urology and Uro-Oncology, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass and Senior Consultant – Urology, Manipal Hospital Mukundapur, Broadway and Salt Lake, said, “With the launch of the Manipal Institute of Nephrology and Urology in Kolkata, we are now equipped to offer world-class urologicy care across all our units. Our treatment protocols have been standardized to ensure that patients receive the same high-quality care, no matter which Manipal Hospital they visit. Robotic-assisted surgery has become one of the most transformative advancements in urology, accounting for nearly 60,000 procedures annually in India—making it one of the most common applications of robotic technology. Procedures such as radical prostatectomy, radical cystectomy, and partial nephrectomy are now routinely performed, with leading hospitals reporting hundreds of prostatectomies each year. At Manipal Hospitals, we are placing greater emphasis on these minimally invasive robotic techniques, as they not only reduce post-operative pain but also enable faster recovery and improved precision. Our vision is to make Kolkata a leading destination for advanced urologiy treatments, supported by expert teams available round the clock for continuous follow-up and patient care.”

In his address, Dr. Dilip Kumar Pahari, Senior Consultant and Head of Nephrology, Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass, stated, “The Manipal Institute of Nephrology and Urology marks a significant milestone in the advanced treatment of kidney and urinary disorders. With state-of-the-art technology and a team of highly skilled specialists, we are committed to providing comprehensive and continuous care to patients at every stage. Kidney diseases are becoming increasingly common in India, with cases rising steadily each year. India witnesses nearly 2 lakh patients requiring kidney transplants annually, but only around 5,000–7,000 procedures are performed. Timely brain death declaration is crucial, as it enables transplant coordinators to engage with families and facilitate organ donation, an act that can save multiple lives. This calls for greater awareness, early intervention, and a stronger focus on long-term kidney care. The launch of this institute will allow us to address these growing challenges more effectively, offering patients integrated treatment, intensive care, and lifelong support under one roof.”

Dr. Arghya Majumdar, Director & Head – Nephrology, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, shared, “The launch of this institute is a major milestone in making advanced nephrology and urology care more accessible to the people of Eastern India. The Manipal Institute of Nephrology and Urology brings together a multidisciplinary team of experts across all our units, supported by a unified patient database and state-of-the-art diagnostic technology. This integrated model allows us to provide seamless, coordinated, and patient-centric care, from early detection to advanced treatment and long-term management. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a silent epidemic, affecting nearly 10% of the global population. In India alone, over 7.8 million people live with CKD, often realizing it only when the kidneys are already severely affected. Through this institute, we aim to bridge that gap by promoting awareness, offering early screening, and ensuring timely intervention, especially for high-risk individuals such as diabetics and hypertensives. Our goal is to empower patients with access to world-class care closer to home, enhance treatment outcomes, and improve their overall quality of life through prevention, precision, and compassion.”

During the health awareness session, Dr. Ranjan Sarkar, Senior Consultant – Nephrology, Manipal Hospitals, Broadway Unit, shared, “Maintaining proper hydration, following a balanced diet, and limiting salt intake are fundamental steps in preventing kidney diseases. Yet, early diagnosis, regular monitoring, and timely intervention remain the cornerstones of preserving kidney function and avoiding long-term complications. With continuous medical advancements, minimally invasive and endoscopic surgeries now offer faster recovery, reduced discomfort, and improved patient outcomes. Equally important is the need for awareness and education, particularly among the elderly. By encouraging preventive care and promoting lifestyle modifications—such as maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, staying active, and undergoing periodic tests—we can significantly reduce the burden of kidney and urinary disorders. Our collective goal is to empower individuals, especially the elderly, with the knowledge and resources to lead healthier, independent lives.”

Dr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Regional Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals East, shared, “Our focus has always been on making quality healthcare accessible and timely for the communities we serve. With the launch of Manipal Institute of Nephrology and Urology in Kolkata we aim to bring together all essential services under one roof, so that patients and their families do not have to navigate between different places for diagnosis, treatment, or follow-up. Whether it is minor issue or a long-term nephrology or urology conditions, our team is equipped to respond with speed, clarity, and compassion. This is about building trust and ensuring people receive the right care at the right time.”

Through this launch and the subsequent awareness session, Manipal Hospitals reiterates its philosophy of not just treating patients but also educating communities, especially senior citizens, about the significance of kidney and urology health.