Manipal Hospitals keep the rhythm of life alive as Dhakis become guardians of hearts through CPR training ahead of Durga Puja and World Heart Day

Bengalis across geographies are already in the countdown mode, waiting eagerly to immerse themselves in Durga Puja festivities, and the baritone voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra has announced through India’s oldest radio show, Mahishashura Mardini, ushering Devi Paksha. The quintessential rhythmic beat of dhak is ready to welcome Goddess Durga in the city of Joy. The beats of the dhak are the soul of Durga Puja and it sets the pace of every devotee’s excitement. When a skipped beat of dhak can spoil the rhythm of Dhunuchi Nach during Durga Puja, similarly, a skipped heartbeat can be life-threatening. On this World Heart Day, with the theme “Don’t Miss a Beat”, Manipal Hospitals organized a special CPR training session for Dhakis- the heart and soul of Durga Puja. The event started with the CPR training for Dhakis, followed by a formal event where ace director/actor/producer, Shiboprasad Mukherjee, Director of the upcoming movie Raktabeej 2, graced theevent as chief guest. The pinnacle of the day was the Healthy Heart Patient Summit, where the patients shared their inspiring stories and senior cardiologists and cardiac surgeons shared important insights.

Manipal Hospitals is always driven by the belief that every individual, regardless of their background or ability, should be equipped to respond in a crisis, the skills that over 1500 people across the City of Joy imbibed today are a step forward to transform them into real-life CPR Heroes. Continuing its mission of imparting life-saving hands-on training, Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru has already earned a place in the Guinness World Records for its exemplary work in CPR training and emergency preparedness. Through today’s special initiative for Dhakis, Manipal Hospitals has effortlessly bridged tradition with contemporary healthcare, reminding everyone that like the dhak provides the rhythm of Durga Puja, a healthy heart provides the rhythm of life and Dhakis can now come forward during emergencies and make sure that the nobody misses a beat in their life.

This year, Manipal Hospitals Kolkata took another initiative to support patients during Puja, addressing the common concern that doctors may not be available during the festive days. For the first time, the hospital is offering a 24×7 telecommunication facility, allowing patients and their family members to access doctors over the phone at any time during the Durga Puja.

While talking about heart attack awareness and prevention, (Prof.) Dr. Rabindra Nath Chakraborty, Head of the Department- Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass said, “A heart attack occurs when the blood supply to a part of the heart muscle is suddenly blocked, usually by a blood clot. Early warning signs like chest pain, shortness of breath, and extreme fatigue should never be ignored. The best prevention is a heart-healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, a balanced diet, controlling blood pressure and sugar, and avoiding smoking. Timely medical attention can save lives.”

Speaking about minimally invasive cardiac surgeries and post-operative care, Dr. Kunal Sarkar, Director – Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur Cluster, said, “Advancements in minimally invasive cardiac surgery now enable us to repair or replace valves, clear blocked arteries, and even correct congenital heart defects through small keyhole incisions. These procedures significantly reduce pain, lower the risk of infection, and allow for a much faster recovery, helping patients return to their normal lives far sooner than with traditional open-heart surgery. But recovery doesn’t end when patients leave the hospital. Regular cardiac rehabilitation, stress management, maintaining a healthy weight, and following prescribed medications are vital for long-term heart health. Prevention and consistent care are the true keys to avoiding future complications, and at Manipal Hospitals we provide the most comprehensive cardiac care in the Eastern region.”

While sharing about the technologies used Dr. Sumanta Chatterjee, Consultant – Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, opined, “At Manipal Hospitals, we incorporate advanced technologies such as 3D imaging for detailed heart assessments, high-resolution intravascular ultrasound, and next-generation cardiac cath labs. These cutting-edge tools help us pinpoint complex cardiac issues with exceptional clarity, guide precise interventions, and deliver safer procedures with better long-term outcomes for our patients.”

Delivering the message on the occasion, Dr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals (East), said, “At Manipal Hospitals, we take pride in having one of the region’s most advanced cardiac care departments, with 7 cath labs, 75 cardiologists, and 15 cardiothoracic vascular surgeons, all working together to deliver world-class treatment. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a team of highly skilled cardiologists and cardiac surgeons, we cover the entire spectrum of cardiac care, from complex interventional procedures such as angioplasty and valve repair to minimally invasive surgeries and advanced imaging. Through this World Heart Day initiative, we aim to extend our expertise beyond hospital walls, training dhakis in CPR so they can act swiftly in a cardiac emergency. Just as the vibrant beats of the dhak keep the spirit of Durga Puja alive, a timely response can help keep a person’s heart beating.”

