The Marwari Sanskriti Manch (MSM), one of the region’s most prominent social and cultural organisations, hosted its grand Deepawali Mahotsav 2025 at Boimela Prangan (Central Park Mela Ground), Salt Lake (Near Karunamoyee Metro Station). The celebration brought together thousands of devotees and visitors for an evening that beautifully blended devotion, tradition, and festivity.

The highlight of the evening was the Maha Aarti of the 24-ft tall idol of Goddess Mahalaxmi, performed by the Ladies Wing of Marwari Sanskriti Manch. The divine ceremony was followed by a grand fireworks and musical show, a mesmerising display of synchronised digital lights and sound that filled the night sky with colour and joy, along with grand decorations and devotional performances reminiscent of Varanasi’s world-famous Dev Deepawali. The ambience of Central Park transformed into a radiant landscape of devotion and celebration, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness.

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries including Smt. Krishna Chakraborty, Hon’ble Mayor, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation; Shri Sabyasachi Dutta, Hon’ble Chairman, BMC; and Shri Vivek Gupta, MLA & Chief Editor, Sanmarg, Shri Lalit Kr. Prahladka, Founder President of MSM, Shri Lalit Beriwala, Chairman of MSM, Shri Ashok Todi, President of MSM, Shri Vikash Poddar, Secretary of MSM. Their presence lent warmth and prestige to the occasion, underlining Marwari Sanskriti Manch’s continued role in preserving the city’s rich cultural heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Lalit Beriwala, Chairman of the Governing Body of Marwari Sanskriti Manch, said, “Deepawali Mahotsav has always been our way of uniting the community through shared devotion and culture. Each year, the enthusiasm and participation remind us that this festival is not just a celebration of lights but a reaffirmation of faith, togetherness and the spirit of Kolkata.”



Shri Lalit Kr. Prahladka, Founder President of Marwari Sanskriti Manch, stated, “Since its inception, Marwari Sanskriti Manch has been committed to preserving culture through devotion and social service. Deepawali Mahotsav is a continuation of that mission, to celebrate tradition while inspiring togetherness.”

Shri Ashok Todi, President of Marwari Sanskriti Manch, further commented, “Deepawali Mahotsav is more than a festival; it is a reflection of our shared values, unity, and cultural pride. Through this celebration, we aim to spread the message of harmony, positivity, and collective progress. The overwhelming participation of people from all walks of life truly embodies the spirit of Kolkata, where tradition meets inclusivity and joy.”

This year’s celebration also featured devotional performances, bhajans, cultural presentations and special attractions curated by the Marwari Sanskriti Manch team. Visitors were treated to traditional décor, lighting installations and a joyful atmosphere that highlighted the essence of Deepawali harmony, hope and happiness.

The event successfully merged spiritual devotion with modern spectacle, drawing participation from across Kolkata and beyond. With its blend of cultural expression and community service, Deepawali Mahotsav 2025 reaffirmed Marwari Sanskriti Manch’s legacy as one of Eastern India’s foremost cultural organisations.

About Marwari Sanskriti Manch:

Registered under the West Bengal Societies Registration Act, 1961, Marwari Sanskriti Manch (MSM) is a social and cultural organisation committed to preserving Marwari heritage while fostering social welfare. Through events like Deepawali Mahotsav, MSM continues to promote education, healthcare, and community unity across Kolkata.