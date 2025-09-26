Medella Karkinos Oncology Institute (Karkinos Healthcare Kolkata) in association with L238 Bus Union organised a day-long Cancer Screening Program (Cancer Early Detection Program) and OPD Camp for over 100 people including bus drivers, helpers, associates and their family members at Champadali More, Barasat in North 24 Parganas. The objective of the program was to address issues like limited access to cancer screening, cancer related myths and lack of awareness about common cancer.

The Hospital has been actively reaching out to marginalized communities across West Bengal through its free cancer screening camps, ensuring that timely detection and expert consultation are made accessible to those who need it most. The recent camp at Champadali More, Barasat, organized in association with the L238 Bus Union, brought together men and women, many of whom expressed gratitude for this initiative. For them, such free-of-cost health check-ups are not only a much-needed support but also a reassurance that their wellbeing is being prioritized.

The participants also underwent health check-ups and screenings for certain types of cancers like Oral, Breast, and Cervical Cancers. They were also counselled to quit tobacco consumption like smoking, chewing tobacco etc.

Dr. Akther Jawade, Director East, Karkinos Healthcare said, “West Bengal is witnessing a worrying rise in cancer cases, with tobacco use being the single most dangerous and preventable cause. Beyond tobacco, the absence of regular screening, low awareness, and myths around cancer continue to drive high mortality, especially in marginalised communities. Early detection, organised screening, and strong education campaigns can save countless lives. To take this message forward, Medella Karkinos Oncology Institute (Karkinos Healthcare Kolkata) has joined hands with the L238 Bus Union to spread awareness and identify risk factors among bus drivers, their families, and support staff in the Barasat region. At Karkinos Healthcare, we see it as our shared responsibility to encourage a tobacco-free way of life, ensuring reduced cancer risk, better health outcomes, and improved quality of life for people across West Bengal.”

A highly experienced Medical Team of Karkinos Healthcare Kolkata was present to conduct the cancer screening program. The Medical Team also raised awareness about the causes and symptoms of cancers and asked people to take precautionary measures.

Medella Karkinos Oncology Institute is located at 87F, BT Road, Kamarhati, Agarpara, Kolkata 700058.