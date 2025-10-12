Medella Karkinos Oncology Institute organizes Cancer Awareness Program in Habra to Empower Rural Medical Practitioners

In response to the rising incidence of cancer, Medella Karkinos Oncology Institute, in association with the Progressive Rural Medical Practitioner’s Welfare Association, organized a high-impact Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Cancer Awareness Program at Habra, in North 24 Parganas. The session brought together over 55 Rural Medical Practitioners (RMPs) with the objective of raising awareness about cancer care and early detection in rural parts of West Bengal.

The program aimed to empower Rural Medical Practitioners to play an active role in spreading awareness about advanced cancer care treatments, early diagnosis, and the importance of dispelling myths surrounding cancer. The sessions also focused on how medical oncology and radiation oncology are transforming cancer treatment outcomes through advanced therapeutic approaches.

Dr. Akther Jawade, Director East, Karkinos Healthcare said, “There is a rise in cancer prevalence, particularly in rural areas. This increase highlights the urgent need for regular cancer screening, early detection, and improved access to oncology services. Rural medical practitioners are the first point of contact for healthcare in the districts. By equipping them with the right knowledge about cancer care, we can bridge the awareness gap and promote early diagnosis, which remains the most effective way to save lives.”

Dr. Akther Jawade added, “At Karkinos Healthcare Kolkata, we are committed to bringing world-class oncology expertise closer to every corner of Bengal. Programs like these allow us to educate, empower, and extend our reach into communities that need us most. Such platforms play a pivotal role in raising awareness about new treatment paradigms and technologies that can transform cancer care, especially through active collaboration with local healthcare providers.”

A highly experienced Medical Team headed by Medical Oncologist Dr. Sayoni Bhanja and Radiation Oncologist Dr. Palash De was present to conduct the program. Experts from the hospital emphasized the importance of precision medicine, molecular diagnostics, and targeted therapies, which are significantly improving treatment outcomes for patients with high-risk cancers.

The program also addressed the role of new technologies in expanding access to quality cancer care and underlined the importance of continuous medical education to ensure that clinicians stay abreast of rapid developments in oncology and can deliver the highest standards of patient care.

Medella Karkinos Oncology Institute is located at 87F, BT Road, Kamarhati, Agarpara, Kolkata 700058.