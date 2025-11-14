Mondelēz International brings the world’s favourite Biscoff® to India 

Mondelēz International, the makers and bakers of India’s most loved snacking brands, today announced the launch of Biscoff® in the country, in partnership with Lotus Bakeries. With this launch, Mondelez India expands its premium cookie portfolio in the country. The local launch of the Biscoff® cookie introduces Indian consumers to its unique caramelized taste and crunchy texture, that has redefined snacking across the world. In a first for Lotus Bakeries globally, a partner like Mondelez India will manufacture Biscoff® locally.



Under this partnership, Mondelez India will lead the brand’s manufacturing, marketing and distribution in the country leveraging its deep marketing expertise and extensive distribution network. This strategic milestone reinforces Mondelez India’s Make in India commitment, while ensuring consumers experience the same signature caramelized taste, crunchy texture and quality that Biscoff® is known for worldwide.



Dirk Van De Put, Chairman & CEO, Mondelēz International said, “When we announced our partnership with Lotus Bakeries last year, our vision was clear – to bring together two iconic snacking brands and create something truly special for Indian consumers. This collaboration marks an exciting step in strengthening our play in the premium cookie segment and reflects our commitment to introduce millions of Indians to the Biscoff® experience – one that is as unique as it is unforgettable.”



Echoing this sentiment, Jan Boone, CEO, Lotus Bakeries, said, “Our journey began in 1932 as a Belgian family business founded by my grandfather. Today, Lotus Bakeries is a globally recognised listed company still majority-owned by my family. Biscoff® is now enjoyed in 80 countries and produced on several continents. Our ambition is clear: to make Biscoff® the world’s number three cookie and a true global brand. India is essential to this vision, and we are delighted to partner with Mondelēz International, whose deep expertise, shared passion for excellence and proven success in the Indian market give us great confidence. I am excited to bring the unique taste and heritage of Biscoff® to millions of Indian consumers, while staying true to the heritage and values that have defined our Biscoff® brand for over 90 years!”



Commenting on the launch, Samir Jain, President-India, Mondelēz International said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Lotus Bakeries to bring their globally loved Biscoff® cookies, which are made in India, to our consumers. With our strong distribution network, marketing excellence, and deep consumer understanding, we are excited to make this international favourite a cookie of choice for Indian consumers. Biscoff® gives consumers an irresistibly caramelized, crunchy bite that perfectly complements their hot beverage of choice. It’s been a wonderful partnership with the Lotus Bakeries team over the last year to bring this to market.”



Building on its strong seven-decade legacy of pioneering India’s snacking culture, Mondelez India continues to lead through innovation and portfolio expansion. Partnering with Lotus Bakeries, a Belgium-based company with a global presence across indulgent and better-for-you segments, with strong brands and products sold and produced across several continents, further underscores the company’s ambition to bring world-class snacking experiences to India.



The addition of Biscoff® strengthens the company’s portfolio in the fast-growing premium cookie segment, complementing its existing brands such as Oreo and reinforcing its ambition to lead India’s snacking landscape across price tiers, formats, and occasions.



Available in five pack sizes starting at just INR 10, Biscoff® will be launched nationwide across leading retail and online platforms. The launch will also include partnerships with leading hotel chains, airlines, and coffee houses to serve this timeless cookie alongside the consumer’s favourite hot beverage extending the classic Biscoff® experience to premium out-of-home moments. The company is also collaborating with popular quick-service restaurants (QSRs) to bring the delightful Biscoff® taste into beloved desserts, creating new ways for consumers to enjoy their favourite caramelized cookie flavour.

