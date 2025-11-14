Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Hellmann's x Zepto

Hellmann’s #TastebudsApproved Sandwiches Now Served in Minutes via Zepto Café

admin November 14, 2025
WhatsApp Image 2025-11-04 at 5.24.07 PM (1)

Bajaj Finance records 27% surge in festive loan volume; Advances Financial Inclusion as first-time borrowers form 52% of new-to-Bajaj Finance customers

admin November 6, 2025
DP World pledges $5 bn infrastructure investment in India

DP World pledges $5 bn infrastructure investment in India

admin November 6, 2025

You may have missed

Hellmann's x Zepto

Hellmann’s #TastebudsApproved Sandwiches Now Served in Minutes via Zepto Café

admin November 14, 2025
Nitin Saini, Vice President - Marketing, Mondelez India - 2

Mondelēz International brings the world’s favourite Biscoff® to India 

admin November 14, 2025
World of Aura: Where Vision Meets Craftsmanship

World of Aura: Where Vision Meets Craftsmanship

admin November 13, 2025
Chitkara University and York University Sign MoU to Launch 2+2 Computer Science Pathway for Indian Students

Chitkara University and York University Sign MoU to Launch 2+2 Computer Science Pathway for Indian Students

admin November 13, 2025