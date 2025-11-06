Monoshij Organises Project Shakti – Fortifying The Force Through Psychological First Aid, For Bidhannagar Police

In a bid to promote mental well-being and emotional preparedness amongst frontline responders from the Police Department, Monoshij, the mental health initiative founded by Prof Manoshi Roy Chowdhary, Co-chairperson of Techno India Group, organised a special mental wellbeing workshop titled Project Shakti – Fortifying The Force Through Psychological First Aid, for Bidhannagar Police personnel at the Techno India campus.

The workshop was graced by esteemed guests including Shri Ishan Sinha IPS, Asst. Commissioner of Police, South Bidhannagar, Shri Ramnarayan Pal, IC, Electronics Complex and Prof Manoshi Roy Chowdhury, Founder, Monoshij and Co-chairperson of Techno India Group.

The police personnel are often the first responders to accidents, crimes and other mishaps, often making them front-line witnesses to trauma and emotional distress. Continuous exposure to these experiences can take a toll on their mental well-being and their ability to support others. Addressing this concern, Monoshij has designed the Psychological First-Aid to equip the police personnel with practical tools to manage stress, provide proper mental support to the ones in distress and to maintain emotional composure during critical situations. The initiative also highlighted how prioritizing psychological well-being within police departments can improve public trust, strengthen community relationships and create a more humane approach to policing.

” Mental health in Police is something which is a very touchy topic and generally people do not understand. Our work hours are nothing. We are on call of duty 24×7. So, it’s very hectic work we all know. But at the same time, sometimes the love and appreciation that we receive is also something that we look for. The gratitude and respect amongst the commoners is very precious for our Police Force. So, I thank Prof. Manoshi Roy Chowdhury and the entire team of Monoshij for coming up with something so unique and equally important. Mental well being is a subject which needs to be discussed vividly to impart maximum output. Most importantly it should be a part of the curriculum everywhere,” said Shri Ishan Sinha IPS, Asst. Commissioner of Police, South Bidhannagar.

“Supporting those who support others is essential. Our police personnel often carry the emotional weight of the community’s crises. Their emotional well-being also needs to be looked into. Through Project Shakti, Monoshij aims to empower them with knowledge, care, and emotional strength. Monoshij, a mental health initiative born from compassion, continues to work towards building a society where emotional wellness is recognized as the foundation of true strength and harmony” said Prof. Manoshi Roychowdhury, Founder, Monoshij and Co-Chairperson, Techno India Group

This collaborative effort between Monoshij and the Bidhannagar Police reflected a shared vision of building psychologically aware and emotionally resilient public service systems, where mental well-being is valued as an indispensable part of professional excellence and community service.