Nissan Motor India announces special flood support program for customers in Kolkata

Nissan Motor India, in response to the recent floods that have impacted several regions across Kolkata, West Bengal, has rolled out a comprehensive support initiative to assist affected customers. Demonstrating its commitment to customer care, the company is offering a range of services aimed at easing the difficulties faced during this challenging time.

Nissan has launched a comprehensive support program for customers affected by the floods. A dedicated helpdesk (1800 209 3456) is in place to assist with flood-damaged vehicles. The initiative includes free towing of affected vehicles to the nearest authorized Nissan workshops, extended service hours and support with insurance claims – including coverage of the excess clause fee.

In addition to service support, Nissan is providing a 10% discount on engine oil and oil filter replacement. Moreover, an additional 10% discount on floor carpet replacements. A comprehensive vehicle health check-up will also be conducted to assess any damage and ensure the continued performance and safety of the vehicles.

Commenting on this, Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The recent floods and waterlogging in Kolkata have impacted many families and brought unexpected challenges. At Nissan, our customers are always at the heart of what we do, and we want to stand by them in this difficult time. Through our helpdesk, free towing, and dedicated assistance, we aim to ensure that our customers can continue to celebrate the season with peace of mind and confidence.”

Nissan service centers in flood-affected areas across Kolkata have extended their working hours to better support customers during this time. The brand continues to prioritize customer well-being, ensuring help is accessible when it’s needed most.