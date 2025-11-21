Olympic & World Championships sprinter Kenny Bednarek to be the International Event Ambassador for Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata 2025

Procam International, promoters of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata (TSW 25K), announces Double Olympic Silver Medallist and World Championships Gold & Silver medallist Kenny Bednarek as its International Event Ambassador for the milestone 10th edition, scheduled for Sunday, 21st December 2025. The world’s first World Athletics Gold Label 25K race continues to unite the community through sport, celebrating resilience, inclusivity, and the relentless human spirit.

At just 27, Kenny Bednarek, affectionately known as Kung Fu Kenny, has become one of track and field’s most admired figures. A double silver medallist in the 200m at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, as well as a Gold and Silver Medallist at the recently concluded 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, he has established himself as one of the sport’s most consistent sprinters. In a discipline that celebrates speed and spectacle, Bednarek’s journey is a reminder that persistence, not perfection, defines true greatness. His steady presence among the world’s best reflects the thread that connects talent with tenacity.

Born in Wisconsin, Bednarek’s early years were far from easy. Abandoned at birth and adopted after a challenging childhood, he overcame adversity through sheer grit and purpose. His journey from community college tracks to global arenas stands as an inspiring reminder that success is not determined by where one starts, but by the determination to keep going.

“Life has taught me that the journey matters more than the destination. Every race, every step, builds you,” said Kenny Bednarek, ahead of his visit to Kolkata. “I’m excited to be part of Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata’s 10th year. The city’s passion for sport and the race’s focus on community and health truly resonate with my own story. I look forward to encouraging Kolkata’s spirited participants and celebrating their drive.”

Representing the United States at the highest level, Bednarek has achieved significant international success, with personal bests that rank among the finest in sprinting history: 9.79 seconds in the 100m (2025), 19.57 seconds in the 200m (2024), and 44.73 seconds in the 400m (2019).

Speaking about the association, D. B. Sundara Ramam, Vice President – Corporate Services, Tata Steel said: “As we celebrate the 10th edition of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, it is a matter of great pride to welcome Kenny Bednarek as our ambassador. His journey personifies resilience, purpose, and the belief that consistent effort can shape one’s destiny – values that reflect the ethos of both Tata Steel and this event. The World Athletics Gold Label designation has reaffirmed Kolkata’s place on the global running map, and with Kenny joining us this year, we hope to inspire more people to embrace fitness, community, and the joy of running.”

Adding his thoughts, Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International, said, “Its been #ADecadeofdiffrence and We are delighted to have Kenny Bednarek as our International Event Ambassador for this landmark 10th edition. His life and career embody the message that consistent effort, resilience, and grace in pursuit of excellence define a true champion. Kenny’s presence will deeply inspire our running community. We look forward to welcoming him in Kolkata and making his visit memorable, as we together celebrate the events’ landmark 10th anniversary”