According to Dr. Sonia Datta, MDS, PhD, Professor in Public Health Dentistry, oral health isn’t just about teeth and gums; and Good oral health is more than just having clean teeth—it’s a cornerstone of overall well-being. Dentists and physicians alike are identifying the mouth-body connection as important to preventive care. Optimal oral health supports systemic health, reducing risks for conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and even certain cancers; and is increasingly recognized as a modifiable risk factor in cancer prevention.

For people with low immune systems, maintaining oral hygiene is not merely about comfort. It directly affects quality of life. Simple habits like brushing twice a day, flossing, and using antibacterial mouthwash can significantly lower these risks by reducing bacterial load and keeping the mouth's ecosystem balanced.

According to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) researchers, oral hygiene should be integrated into standard oncology care—not just for comfort, but to improve survival outcomes. Another evidence is the INHANCE (International Head and Neck Cancer Epidemiology) consortium, which found that good oral hygiene (annual dental visits, fewer missing teeth, daily brushing) modestly reduced the risk of head and neck cancers. Regular dental check-ups are very important; not just for maintaining healthy teeth but for detecting early warning signs of oral cancer. Dentists can identify suspicious lesions, persistent ulcers, or changes in tissue texture that might otherwise go unnoticed. Avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol further decreases cancer risk. Together, these measures not only protect oral health but also serve as powerful tools in long-term cancer prevention strategies, especially in regions with high incidence rates of head and neck cancers.

Connection between Oral Health and certain cancers:

· Head and neck cancers: Chronic gum disease and poor oral hygiene increase inflammation and cellular changes that can lead to malignancies in the mouth, throat, and larynx.

· Digestive tract cancers: Periodontal disease has been associated with higher risks of stomach, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers.

· Lung and prostate cancers: A connection is suggested between oral pathogens and systemic inflammation that may contribute to these cancers.

Even if it doesn’t prevent all cancers, good oral care:

· Improves cancer treatment outcomes by reducing complications like mucositis and infections.

· Supports immune function and reduces systemic inflammation.

· Enables early detection of oral malignancies during routine dental visits.

Practical Tips for Oral Care:

· Brush twice daily and floss regularly.

· Use antibacterial mouthwash.

· Avoid tobacco and limit alcohol.

· Limit sugary and acidic foods and drinks: These can erode tooth enamel and promote bacterial growth.

· Visit the dentist at least once a year. Be aware of the signs and symptoms; If you notice any unusual lumps, sores, or changes in your mouth, see your dentist immediately.

Optimal oral health isn’t just a dental concern—it’s a systemic protection. There are enough evidences which emphasize integrating oral care into primary and oncology care, especially in high-burden regions like India. Routine dental visits, supervised brushing programs, and public awareness campaigns are need of the hour to reduce cancer risk and improve overall health outcomes.