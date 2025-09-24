This Durga Puja, the city’s festive spirit gets a delicious twist as Papakat unveils its Pujo Puchka Offer with the catchy tagline “Puchka Khao, Phuket Jao.” The exciting contest gives food lovers the chance to relish their favourite puchkas and win an unforgettable holiday to the exotic beaches of Phuket, Thailand.

Adding glamour to this festive celebration, popular Tollywood actress Darshana Banik has been announced as the Contest Ambassador. Known for her vibrant screen presence and stylish persona, Darshana brings her charm to this unique campaign that blends Kolkata’s favourite street snack with a dream vacation.

Speaking to the media, Darshana Banik, Actress, said, “Durga Puja is all about joy, indulgence, and togetherness. I’m thrilled to join Papakat in spreading happiness with a contest that celebrates our love for puchka while offering a chance to win a trip to the beautiful island of Phuket. It’s the perfect combination of taste and travel!”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pratik Banthia, Director of Papakat, said, “At Papakat, we’ve always believed in adding a spark of fun and excitement to everyday life. With the Pujo Puchka Offer – Puchka Khao, Phuket Jao, we wanted to celebrate Kolkata’s festive spirit by blending the joy of indulgence with the thrill of travel. This campaign is not just about rewards – it’s our way of thanking our customers and creating memories that go beyond the Puja days. More importantly, it’s a social initiative aimed at supporting the hardworking puchka walas. By spotlighting their stalls, we hope to drive more business their way and help them earn more during the festive season.”

Rules for Contest Participation:

To enter the Pujo Puchka Offer – Puchka Khao, Phuket Jao contest, participants simply need to click a fun selfie with their favourite puchkawala and tag Papakat’s official page on social media. Each tagged selfie counts as an entry, bringing foodies one step closer to winning the dream holiday to Phuket.

About Papakat:

Papakat is a contemporary lifestyle and accessories brand known for its stylish and functional bags that blend modern design with everyday practicality. From chic crossbodies to smart wallets, every piece blends sleek design with everyday practicality. Crafted with care, built to last, and priced to delight. Papakat gives you accessories that look as good as they feel. Driven by a passion for creativity and quality, Papakat continues to inspire consumers with innovative designs and vibrant collections that reflect today’s dynamic lifestyle.