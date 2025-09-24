TTK Prestige, India’s leading kitchen appliances brand, has launched its latest innovation the Prestige Multi-Cooker PMC 4.0. The sleek and stylish device is perfect for today’s busy urban lifestyle as a quick, versatile, and hassle-free solution for home cooking.

With a 1.5-litre capacity, the Multi-Cooker is perfect for cooking anything from steaming hot soups and noodles to perfectly boiled pasta, rice, or eggs within minutes. Its sleek glass lid with steel edges, accurate temperature control, and 360-degree swivel base blend convenience with fashion, making it an indispensable accessory for both daily meals and weekend experiments in the kitchen. The presence of an egg boiler rack that also serves as a steamer guarantees easy preparation of healthy dishes for health-conscious buyers.

Small and convenient, the Prestige Multi-Cooker is particularly ideal for young professionals, students, and small families who desire a single appliance that can serve multiple purposes. Its stay-cool handles and hidden heating elements ensure it is safe to use every day, and its contemporary style guarantees it will look as great on the table as it would on the countertop.

The Prestige Multi-Cooker PMC 4.0 is priced at an MRP of ₹2,995, with a market operating price of ₹2,245, and includes a one-year warranty. It can be procured by customers through leading retail shops, Prestige exclusive outlets, and via all online shopping portals.

With this newest rollout, TTK Prestige extends its image of providing products that combine innovation with day-to-day practicality, making cooking easy and pleasant for every Indian home.

About TTK Prestige (https://shop.ttkprestige.com/): TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades TTK Prestige Limited, has emerged as India’s largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige bought UK based Horwood Homewares and launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.