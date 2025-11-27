Record-Breaking Registrations Continue as Excitement Builds for the 10th Tata Steel World 25K Countdown

Registrations for the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, a World Athletics Gold Label 25K, are booming at an unprecedented rate, reflecting Kolkata’s fervent embrace of running as one of India’s foremost sporting celebrations. The event continues to underscore the city’s spirit of inclusivity, empowerment, and unity.

The countdown to this year’s edition kicked off today with the high-spirited exhibition match, “Bhaichung’s 10.” Football icon and Ratna Bhaichung Bhutia took to the turf for a lively five-a-side game alongside nine lucky registered participants from the Ananda Run category. TSW 25k ratna Srabanti Chatterjee kicked off the event blowing the referee’s whistle.

This community-driven event brought together runners, sponsors, partners, and celebrities, who all took to the field to revel in the joy and camaraderie of collective sporting spirit.

“It is a privilege to lead ‘Bhaichung’s 10’ and usher in the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata. The energy and diversity I witnessed today truly represent Kolkata’s heart. Seeing people from so many walks of life come together reminded me why this city is India’s sporting heart. I urge everyone to register, participate, and make this landmark edition unforgettable,” said Football legend Bhaichung Bhutia, TSW 25K Ratna.

“I want to tell every woman that not just 15%, I want more women to participate. I feel that running is not only for fitness, I feel it’s not only for sports and all, I feel that women should join for their own power, their own freedom, their own health, and their own well-being.” Said TSW 25k ratna Srabanti Chatterjee.

D. B. Sundara Ramam, Vice President – Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: “We are proud to witness record-breaking participation at the 10th anniversary of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, a true reflection of the city’s vibrant spirit and the passion of its people. This event not only showcases athletic talent but also unites our community to celebrate fitness and embrace the joy of running. We invite everyone to join us in making this landmark edition a truly unforgettable celebration of sportsmanship and community.”

With spots filling fast across all categories, 25K, Open 10K, Ananda Run, Senior Citizens’ Run, and Champions with Disability runners are urged to register soon at https://tatasteelworld25k.procam.in/ before the closing of registrations or sellout.

Shreepad Shende, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “Running a marathon and achieving financial wellbeing both require thoughtful planning and consistent discipline. At IDFC FIRST Bank, our customer-first philosophy empowers individuals on their path to financial independence, much like runners steadily advancing toward the finish line. As we mark the countdown press conference of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, we are proud to continue our partnership with this iconic event that celebrates the energy, resilience, and spirit of the city. It is a true reflection of purpose and progress values that define both competitive running and IDFC FIRST Bank’s journey with its customers.”

Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International, said, “The preparations for this landmark 10th edition are in full swing, and the energy in Kolkata is extraordinary. Over the years, the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata has transformed into one of India’s most cherished participative sporting celebrations. The mission has always been to get the community active, and today Kolkata stands tall as a running city. This has been a collective effort with the support of the Government of West Bengal, our sponsors, partners, and most importantly, our runners.”

Special Treat For Runners

The landmark 10th edition brings an exciting array of initiatives designed to elevate every step of the Tata Steel World 25K experience. From vibrant pre- and post-race entertainment to high-energy cheering and music zones along the route, participants can look forward to an atmosphere like no other. Coupled with an unmatched fast course and world-class facilities, this edition promises a truly unforgettable experience for runners across all categories.

Run Clubs unite to support fellow runners

12 dedicated run clubs with nearly 275 volunteers will be supporting runners along the route and managing various on-route support stations.

These include North Kolkata Runners, Jayanagar Jaguars, Newtown Runners, Rajarhat Runners among others.

Medal of Steel For 25K Finishers

To celebrate the steely resolve of the 25K runners, each finisher is rewarded with a uniquely crafted ‘Medal of Steel’ from Tata Steel. Steel is a symbol of the human spirit, of inner grit, strength, and determination. It is the critical element that helps us ‘face obstacles and odds without breaking. It keeps us going. It is this tangible manifestation of the ‘steely’ spirit of the city and our event participants.

Exclusive Merchandise by T10, Sportswear Partner

India’s leading homegrown Sportswear brand T10, will ensure a memorable race day for the 25K and 10K participants. Confirmed 25K participants will receive a race day tee-shirt, while the fastest 1000 men and women runners in the open 10K category will receive a finishers tee-shirt.

Uniting the Forces in sporting spirit

Vijay Diwas Trophy

In a tribute to Vijay Diwas, the prestigious Vijay Diwas Trophy is contested by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, featuring 30 teams. Each team fields three runners for the 25K, with the combined timings deciding the winner. The top three teams take home INR 75,000, INR 60,000, and INR 45,000, respectively. Inspired by the historic Vijay Smarak, the trophy is a rolling trophy, symbolising valour and continuity.

Police Cup

A world-class race of this scale and stature runs smoothly thanks to the Kolkata Police, who work tirelessly to ensure a hassle-free experience for citizens and participants alike. To honor their efforts, the Police Cup is a dedicated category within the race. 175 police teams, 150 men’s and 25 women’s teams will compete, with each team fielding three runners for the 10K. The team with the fastest combined time will be declared the winner.

Get Active Expo

The Get Active Expo is a one-stop destination for all fitness enthusiasts. It is an opportunity for runners to learn the latest in the world of running, health, and lifestyle. Furthermore, all confirmed participants are to collect their running bibs, study race day instructions and timelines, security arrangements, traffic restrictions, road closures, and other provisions that will come into force on Race Day. The Expo will be held at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Friday, 19th and Saturday, 20th December 2025.

Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata is grateful for the unstinted support it receives from the Government of West Bengal, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Indian Army – Eastern Command and Bengal Sub-Area, Ministry of External Affairs Ministry of Home Affairs, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Athletic Federation of India (AFI) West Bengal Athletics Association (WBAA), Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Police, World Athletics (WA), Association of International Marathons & Distance Races (AIMS) and Global Sports Communication (GSC).

